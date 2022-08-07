‘Big Brother 24’: Muffingate Between Turner and Jasmine Now Includes Cookies

Big Brother 24 Houseguest Matt “Turner” ate Jasmine Davis’ muffin, annoying her and starting Muffingate. He has continued messing with his Festie Bestie, this time by having fun with her baggie of cookies.

Matt Turner ate Jasmine Davis’ muffin

During Week 4, Festie Bestie pair Jasmine Davis and Matt “Turner” were Have-Nots. Once they could eat real food, Florida-based chef Nicole Layog made muffins to celebrate the end of their Have-Not period.

After selecting the two muffins she wanted, Jasmine went to take a shower. During her absence, someone ate half of one of her desserts, upsetting the Atlanta-based entrepreneur who eagerly awaited eating the treats.

Jasmine asked several Houseguests who denied being the culprit and attempted to get it out of the producers in the Diary Room.

According to Jasmine, they also refused to tell her, noting it’s “against the rules.” However, Turner admitted to his part in it to Leftover allies Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale. The group thought Jasmine might be “playing” them, notably by milking her ankle injury, which seemed to be Turner’s reasoning as he responded, “that’s why I ate her muffin.”

Turner then messed with Jasmine’s cookies

Later that night, Joseph encouraged Turner to take the snack again as Jasmine laid out a “trap,” and he agreed, eventually sneaking into the kitchen to eat a little more.

She realized it in the morning, angering her more. Terrance Higgins, one of Joseph’s Festie Besties, revealed Turner’s identity to Jasmine due to his annoyance with the former HOH, putting an end to her search.

However, he has continued to mess with Jasmine, this time by getting into a bag of her cookies. After taking a couple out, Turner poured water into the Ziploc, much to the delight of Michael Bruner, who watched the action from the Head of Household room.

He then gave a thumbs-up following the deed before disappearing into his room for the night. She hasn’t yet discovered it. Turner is ready for the departure of his Festie Bestie and has pitched for her eviction.

The Leftovers think Jasmine is milking her ankle injury

Jasmine became the second HOH of Big Brother 24 but injured her ankle when doing so. She had a scooter, similar to the one Christmas Abbott used in BB19, and has since gone to a boot.

The other Houseguests have helped her, but many, namely Turner, are getting over the act and believe she might be milking the injury. In one conversation, he pointed out that broken ankles are usually healed by now.

Additionally, Turner and other Leftover members, including Brittany Hoopes and Michael, have called her out for seemingly making her accent thicker when on camera.

Not trusting Jasmine and her status on the other side of the house has caused the Mississippi native to become a bigger target. However, it’s unclear how soon she’ll go as it seems the Leftovers have prioritized others, including Daniel Durston and Alyssa Snider. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

