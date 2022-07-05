‘Big Brother 24’: Could the Live Eviction Twist Be the New Camp Comeback?

Big Brother 24 will have a twist where houseguests can avoid eviction. Julie Chen Moonves explains what will happen on live eviction night, and it’s making us wonder…is this a new version of Camp Comeback?

Camp Comeback was part of ‘Big Brother 21’

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Frenchie Gives Week 1 Advice to the New Houseguests

The theme of Big Brother 21 was summer camp. Houseguests immediately had to pick a “Camp Director,” who then picked houseguests to compete. The person who lost was banished. Evicted houseguests after that stayed in the house but lived in a room called Camp Comeback Cabin.

They didn’t compete in competitions like the other houseguests but were able to work on their social game being in the house. After four evictions, they competed against each other to win a shot to reenter the house.

David Alexander was that lucky person that season. Now season 24 will have a different twist.

Could the new live eviction twist in ‘Big Brother 24’ be the new Camp Comeback?

It's almost time to meet the house guests! ? Can you guess who will be your favorite from their voices alone? Stay tuned! Official cast announcement coming VERY soon! #BB24 pic.twitter.com/9kJxpGK6lw — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 5, 2022

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’: Xavier Prather Says There Was’ Deception’ From Producers in the Diary Room

Every season is full of twists, and Moonves revealed how season 24 would follow suit. She told Us Weekly how the first live eviction would play out.

“I think the big headline is [that] the first live eviction night is going to be unlike any eviction night we’ve ever had because it may not be one of the people that you think that ends up getting bounced that night,” the host explained. “These houseguests aren’t going to learn of this new twisted twist until that night. So your head is gonna be spinning this season.”

She then confirmed people on the block wouldn’t necessarily go home. The host later answered if this twist would happen more than once.

“I don’t know the answer to that (laughs),” Moonves admitted. “I think it’s something that’s going to be a twist, if you will, that will last for, like, the first half of the summer. Cause that twist, you know, I don’t think you can do, based on numbers, until you get past like the halfway point or almost the halfway point of the summer.”

It’s possible that people who go on the block will be kept separate from the rest of the house to fight for their way back in, like Camp Comeback. But since the host doesn’t know if it’ll happen more than once, it’s less likely there will be as many houseguests affected by the twist as in season 21.

Camp Comeback controversy

Ovi Kabir and David Alexander are the first two houseguests evicted of ‘Big Brother 21’ | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Some fans may be disappointed if a similar Camp Comeback twist will be part of season 24 because it was controversial the first time. The Camp Director position gave winner Jackson Michie a lot of social capital after the first episode. Those who were in Camp Comeback also seemed very ostracized by the houseguests will in the game.

If a similar twist is used again to separate houseguests, they will have to work overtime to keep their social game alive. It’s possible this new twist could be completely different, yet being on the block at all never helps a houseguest’s game. But not getting evicted gives houseguests a chance to fight another day.

Moonves’ interview also hints that someone still goes home on the first live eviction night, just not the people you’d expect. So it seems like multiple people’s games will be in jeopardy.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: CBS Announces Cast Reveal Date