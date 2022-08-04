‘Big Brother 24′: Does Nicole Know About The Leftovers’ Blindside Plan?

Big Brother 24 already had a few blindsides, but is it getting another? Here is what the live feeds revealed about what Nicole Layog knows while on the block.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Aug. 4, 2022.]

Nicole and Taylor are on the block on ‘Big Brother 24’

We were on the edge of our seats last night! ? #ICYMI catch up on yesterday's #BB24 episode anytime on @paramountplus: https://t.co/dTTfnD4PfB pic.twitter.com/RiJL3sGKON — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 1, 2022

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Kyle Asks American if He’s Dumb for Kissing Alyssa, Admits to Being ‘Bored

Monte Taylor won Head of Household in week 4. He nominated Alyssa Snider and Indy Santos but told them he’s rooting for them to get off the block.

Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener won the Power of Veto. The Leftovers first hoped to use the veto to backdoor Nicole. But switched the plan to take out Alyssa instead. Monte asked Daniel not to use the veto, but Daniel didn’t trust him. He thought Monte must not have the votes, so he used it in hopes of evicting Taylor.

That means Nicole, as Daniel’s closest ally, was actually thrilled to be on the block. This was the perfect setup for a blindside.

Nicole figured out she doesn’t have the ‘Big Brother’ votes

Nicole Layog on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Spoiler: Taylor Is Working on a ‘Spicy’ Speech for Nicole

Nicole figured out on Aug. 3 while campaigning that she doesn’t have the votes. Daniel realized this meant he might be the next person to go.

On the morning of Aug. 4, Nicole still talked about fighting for her game with Daniel. “I have a plan,” she told him. “It’s my last ditch effort. I am going to try and call out Turner and Michael to their faces and be like, ‘Listen, I know that you guys are in an alliance. But if you flip the vote and you vote to keep me, I promise that I will protect you two to no end.’”

“Cause here’s the thing,” she continued. “Michael knows that eventually these guys are gonna wanna get him out.” The cook also claimed Michael “Turner” Turner wanted to flip the house.

This plan will most likely not work since Michael Bruner basically has a final three deal with Taylor and Brittany Hoopes. Turner has also been very close with Taylor and was offended by Nicole’s previous pitch to him. She said he’d go on the block but wouldn’t be her target.

How long will Daniel last without Nicole?

Daniel’s prediction that he’s next isn’t a wrong one. The Leftovers already talked about targeting him next.

Taylor plans to join Alyssa and Indy as a Festie Bestie, so they will also be eligible to go on the block. However, Brittany and Michael are still vulnerable since they don’t have someone outside their alliance on their team.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Ameerah Jones Reacts to Alyssa’s Betrayal and Turner’s Anti-Bullying Speech