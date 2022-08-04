‘Big Brother 24’: Nicole Says ‘Shut up’ After Monte’s Warning, Fans Ask ‘Is She About to Evict Herself?’

Big Brother 24 episodes sometimes include shocking diary rooms. Fans had strong reactions to Nicole Layog’s comments and how she might’ve pushed herself out of the house.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode on Aug. 3, 2022.]

Monte tries to change Daniel’s plan on ‘Big Brother 24’

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’ Alums Call Paloma ‘Ignorant’ After Doubling Down on Taylor Accusations

Monte Taylor pulled Daniel Durston and Nicole aside to ask them not to use the veto to backdoor Alyssa Snider. “Daniel, the power’s in your hands,” he said. “I feel like you’re pretty close with Kyle, so you might be able to talk to him about, you know, any changes that you guys might be figuring out.”

He added he didn’t want his Head of Household week to be a surprise where he thinks everyone is voting out Taylor, but Nicole leaves. Monte said he doesn’t think Nicole has the votes to stay.

“I mean, obviously, you have a clearer read on people than I do which I am kind of just shocked in a way,” Nicole told Monte. “So cool like I guess I see where that’s going, and you know, thanks for the heads up.”

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Kyle Asks American if He’s Dumb for Kissing Alyssa, Admits to Being ‘Bored

Nicole revealed her true feelings in the diary room. “Blah, blah blah like shut up, Monte,” she said. “I’ve been trained to know when somebody is lying to me. And right now, you’re dropping a load of crap that I’m simply not going to pick up. I have the numbers to stay. Taylor will be going home. God, he’s such a horrible liar. I can’t. It’s so funny.”

Daniel used the power of veto to take Alyssa and Indy Santos off the block. Monte replaced them with Taylor and Nicole. The Leftovers plan to use their votes to evict Nicole. The episode ended with one last diary room from Nicole.

“It’s so funny,” she said. “It’s hilarious. I mean, I don’t know if anyone is ever this excited to be on the block. But Monte, I saw what you were doing. It’s obvious that you were trying to make some huge game move to save your newfound friend Taylor. But I think you’re gonna be disappointed come eviction night. Ugh just killing it! Killing it today! So amazing.”

Fans react to Nicole having a hand in her own eviction

Nicole Layog on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The episode was a shocking one when it came to gameplay. Reddit fans shared their reactions to Nicole’s comments and actions.

“Is she about to evict herself? Jfc,” one fan asked.

“Oh wow THIS IS COMEDY,” someone else added.

“I’m shocked that the ex cop is this f*cking arrogant,” one person commented.

“Nicole’s smugness is very irritating,” another fan wrote.

“It doesn’t get any better than this lmao,” a fan added.

“If Nicole is able to tell when sometimes lying so well, then how did she not see the Ameerah flip last week?” one commenter asked.

Season 24 already had a big blindside with Ameerah Jones. The house will be getting another one this week.​​

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Alyssa and Kyle Are Caught Kissing, ‘Cover’s Blown’