‘Big Brother 24’: Paloma Promises to ‘Invest’ in Fellow Houseguests With Prize Money

Big Brother 24 houseguests are bonding. But that bonding includes some bold promises with the prize money from Paloma Aguilar.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds that aired on July 10, 2022.]

‘Big Brother’ rules against talking about the prize money

The season 24 houseguests are competing to win $750,000. But there have always been rules about how you can talk about the prize money within the house. Houseguests aren’t allowed to offer to split the prize money to use it as leverage in the game. Some players still have disregarded this.

Derek Frazier last season asked members of The Cookout if they would split the money with other allies. “I don’t think you’re allowed to say that because then it seems like you’re colluding with the jury,” Xavier Prather told him. “To say, ‘hey, you vote for me.’ It’s like you’re bribing the jury. You can’t say that. But I get what you’re saying.”

Derek still claimed he would split the money with other players. Xavier won instead, and he gifted watches to the members of The Cookout. But kept the prize money for himself.

Paloma promises to invest in her alliance with the ‘Big Brother 24’ prize money.

Monte Taylor and Paloma talked privately in the storage room on July 10. He revealed to her that Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli wants to make the Oasis alliance with the guys. She got excited about this knowledge and then talked about her plans if she won the money.

“I’m a checkmate,” she told him. “Checkmate is me winning the money and investing it in all of you guys’ businesses because I love you guys too much to take that money and run. And that’s my end goal. I promised Kyle that. I’m looking at you in the eye and promising you that. I see your and Alyssa’s passion for like gym and fitness and all of that. You guys can do anything you want. I see that and believe. I see that passion. I’ll give you money.”

She later said she had “hacked” Big Brother because you can’t split the money. But her workaround would be to invest in everyone’s businesses once she gets her check. Paloma later talked to Alyssa and said the same thing.

“I already told Monte like, I brought Monte in here and told him the same thing,” Paloma said. “I’m gonna invest in you guys if I win. So when we get to Mamba, everyone knows what’s on my heart like there’s literally no secrets. I’m being so vulnerable and being me, and I think that’s why I’m succeeding in this game.”

Who is Paloma Aguilar working with on ‘Big Brother 24’?

Palomar Aguilar of ‘Big Brother 24’ | Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

That is a significant promise to make to other houseguests. Paloma currently has a Girls Girls alliance with Alyssa, Brittany Hoopes, Jasmine Davis, Indy Santos, and Ameerah Jones. She also formed Mamba.

That alliance is to help cover for the Girls Girls and help win competitions. It includes Michael Bruner, Monte, Kyle Capener, Ameerah, Alyssa, and Paloma.

Time will tell how far Paloma will go in the game. But in the first week, she’s already feeling pretty confident to make promises with the prize money.

