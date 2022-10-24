‘Big Brother 24’: Paloma Says Production Told Her to Call Taylor a ‘Pageant Girl’

During her short time in the Big Brother house, Paloma Aguilar frequently bad-mouthed Taylor Hale and referred to her as “pageant girl.” Following the season, Paloma claimed producers fed her the line, and she went with it.

Paloma Aguilar self-evicted from ‘Big Brother 24’

Even though Paloma Aguilar only lasted one week in the Big Brother house, she made a lasting impact. The California-based interior designer found herself a part of the Backstage Boss twist and aligned with Alyssa Snider.

They wanted to create an alliance of only girls but didn’t invite Taylor Hale as Paloma didn’t consider her a “girl’s girl.” The all-female alliance isolated Taylor and constantly made rude comments about her behind the back, sparking outrage from the BB community, who felt the Michigan-based stylist was getting bullied.

Taylor told Monte Taylor the truth about Paloma eventually coming after him, but he believed his ally instead. The situation ballooned as the California native exaggerated it, ultimately resulting in most houseguests turning on her.

Therefore, Head of Household Daniel Durston backdoored her, hoping to gain favor with the houseguests. However, Paloma voluntarily walked from the game, citing mental health concerns, resulting in no one else leaving the house that week.

Paloma says production told her to call Taylor Hale a ‘pageant girl’

As a result of her self-eviction, Paloma wasn’t invited back for the finale night alongside the other pre-jurors. Additionally, she didn’t take part in the exit interviews. In one of her first opportunities publicly discussing her short time in the house, she went live with houseguest Indy Santos on Instagram.

During the conversation, which happened a couple of weeks after the finale, Paloma explained she and Taylor had a “breakthrough” before she quit, where the 22-year-old admitted she felt “guilty” for the mean things she said about Taylor.

She also thinks the two would have become friends if she had remained in the house for a couple more weeks. Additionally, the California native claimed she owned up to participating in the bullying of the eventual winner, specifically by frequently referring to her as a “pageant girl.”

According to Paloma, the producers in the Diary Room wanted her to use that line and “continue the narrative.” When Indy pushed back and pointed out that no one could make her say anything, Paloma admitted she should have “stood up” and refused to go along with it. However, the 22-year-old considered it a “good TV line.” Even so, she noted that she realized the harm of stereotyping and understood why it was deemed offensive.

Houseguests spoke out in support of Taylor during ‘Big Brother 24’

After dealing with the other houseguests seemingly unjustly ostracizing her for the first few days in the Big Brother house, Taylor broke down into tears in the bathroom and quietly sobbed.

It wasn’t clear what made her emotional then, but Live Feed viewers assumed she overheard someone saying something nasty about her. It upset the fandom who felt she was being bullied, sparking outrage from fans who demanded CBS intervene.

Former houseguests, namely season 23’s Cookout members (Tiffany Mitchell, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Azah Awasum, Derek “Big D” Frazier, and winner Xavier Prather), spoke out about it on social media. Xavier issued a lengthy statement explaining that the mistreatment of Taylor “is a prime example of why The Cookout was formed.”

Tiffany admitted watching Taylor cry made her emotional, and Azah pointed to her treatment as a reason she intentionally “dialed back” during her time in the house. Big Brother 24 is available to watch on Paramount+.

