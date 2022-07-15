‘Big Brother 24’: Paloma Talks About Her Anxiety Before Exit, ‘I’m Laughing Because I’m Delusional’

The first week of ​​Big Brother 24 ended with an unexpected exit. Paloma Aguilar talked about her declining mental health in the new episode.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode that aired on July 14, 2022.]

Paloma Aguilar was a significant player in ‘Big Brother 24’

The first week of Big Brother 24 was almost dominated by Paloma. Although Daniel Durston won Head of Household (HOH), Paloma was making multiple alliances and a significant target.

Michael Bruner won the Power of Veto and took himself off the block. Paloma falsely accused Taylor Hale of lying about Paloma being worried about the men in the house working together. This and more made everyone turn on Taylor, and she was put on the block.

Paloma also made the Girls Girls alliance and another majority alliance. But her energy in the house burned out fast.

Paloma talks about her ‘anxiety’ and being ‘delusional’ before leaving ‘Big Brother 24’

There was a scene of Paloma talking to Kyle Capener in the July 14 episode. He asked her how often she was sleeping. “Like two to four hours a night,” she answered. She later cried alone in the bathroom, asking herself what was happening.

“I can feel the exhaustion. It hits me like a ton of bricks,” she said in the diary room. “I use my anxiety to create this game. That’s what’s happening here,” she claimed. There was another scene of Paloma talking to a camera, saying, “I’m going crazy goodnight.”

She later explained how her mental health was dealing with the show. “I’m such an anxious person that my body was like in order for you to survive, Paloma subconsciously like you need to either fight this game or get out of this game,” the interior designer said. She later said, “this is a freaking dream.”

Paloma told other houseguests she wanted the cameras off so she could have privacy. “Honestly, I really want to leave. I think we should leave together,” she told Matt “Turner” Turner. “Yeah, later on,” he told her.

“I was crying last night,” she said in another scene. “But now I’m laughing because I’m delusional and tired and exhausted.” Other houseguests talked about being worried about her. Alyssa Snider revealed that Paloma asked her to vote her out of the house and noticed a shift in her energy. Paloma took a day to relax, but she ultimately decided to leave the game.

Did anyone go home on ‘Big Brother 24’?

Julie Chen Moonves explained how the unexpected exit would affect the week to the cast. Paloma was Backstage with Alyssa and Brittany. They were all in danger of going home, and America was supposed to vote to keep one of them safe.

The night was supposed to end with a battle between one of the nominees and someone from backstage. Whoever lost would have gone home. But since Paloma left, everyone is safe, and the Backstage twist is over.

Nominees Taylor and Terrance Higgins were also safe. The night had an HOH competition instead, with everyone but Daniel competing. The results will be revealed in the next episode.

How to get help: To connect with mental health resources near you, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website.

