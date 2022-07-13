‘Big Brother 24’: Paloma Tells Her Allies to Evict Her, ‘Honestly Sacrifice Me’

The stress of Big Brother 24 is already getting to some of the houseguests. Find out why Paloma Aguilar told her allies to backdoor her.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds that aired on July 13, 2022.]

Who is Paloma Aguilar working with on ‘Big Brother 24’?

Paloma was the most active person in the first days in the house. She made multiple alliances, and the first one was the Girls Girls. That included Indy Santos, Brittany Hoopes, Alyssa Snider, Ameerah Jones, and Jasmine Davis. They all claimed to be girl’s girls and wanted to stick together.

Paloma later allied with men in hopes they would win competitions and help protect them. That alliance is Mamba and includes Alyssa, Paloma, Ameerah, Michael Bruner, Monte Taylor, and Kyle Capener.

But Paloma’s strategizing has slowed down. She has even offered her allies to backdoor her for her behavior.

Paloma tells her allies to evict her on ‘Big Brother 24’

A big group of houseguests hung out in the Head of Household (HOH) room at night on July 12. Paloma kept talking about how she’s talked game with so many people. But she noticed Indy hadn’t done the same. Indy talked to her about this later privately with Alyssa.

“I don’t want people to think that I’m stupid. You know?” Indy told Paloma. “That I’m not talking game and stuff like that. They can twist every single thing that we say.” Indy pointed out how Paloma said in front of everyone that Indy is the strongest one there and mentally strong.

Paloma caught on that Indy was claiming she “exposed her” and apologized. “I admire you,” she said, “I feel so bad.” Paloma claimed no one was aware of what she said but won’t repeat it.

Indy said she wanted to win and buy her family a house. She also told Paloma to be more present and not get lost.

“You guys, honestly sacrifice me. Vote me out,” Paloma told Indy and Alyssa. “Cause I think I’m too much of a chirpy. Put me on the block. Backdoor me, honestly.”

Alyssa wants the girls to stick together

Indy told her to shut up, but Paloma said, “I’m serious. You think I’m joking? Honestly, I feel so bad that I made you feel that way.” She later said Indy does need to buy her family a house, and Paloma can find another way to get money. Alyssa pointed out the girls still need to stick together and go to the jury to vote for the winner.

Indy went back to telling Paloma that she talks a lot of sh*t. Paloma laughed and said she wouldn’t be mad if they voted her out for it.

“Do you not realize you’re the closest person to us? Why would we ever do that?” Alyssa asked her. “I’m for sure in a dream right now,” Paloma replied.

Sounds like Indy and Alyssa are far from giving up on their alliance. But Paloma might be ready to go home soon.

