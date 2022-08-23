‘Big Brother 24’: Are Pre-Jury Houseguests Talking Sh*t About Taylor? An Alum Weighs In!

The beginning of Big Brother 24 is over, and we’re building a jury. But has the pre-jury changed their feelings about Taylor Hale? One alumni claims no.

All the pre-jury ‘Big Brother 24’ houseguests were against Taylor Hale

See who will be the first houseguest entering the jury house tomorrow during a brand new 2 hour live eviction at 9/8c on @CBS!?? For now, catch @thechallenge starting NOW! #BB24 #TheChallengeUSA pic.twitter.com/r6CcMBbjZW — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 18, 2022

The season started with Paloma Aguilar not liking Taylor. She spread rumors about Taylor and put a target on her back. Paloma self-evicted for personal reasons, but her campaign against Taylor continued.

Taylor gained allies with The Leftovers. They then targeted people on the other side of the house who also mistreated Taylor.

They evicted Ameerah Jones, Nicole Layog, and Daniel Durston. The house blindsided Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli before The Leftovers was created.

Are pre-jury houseguests talking about Taylor? Kat Dunn claims yes

I can (somewhat) confirm this is true- didn’t hear it for myself but I’ve heard enough alumni confirm it to me for me to believe it? https://t.co/pxgJKiuFHl — Kat Dunn (@itskathryndunn) August 22, 2022

A lot of the pre-jury houseguests aren’t vocal on social media. This leaves fans wondering what they’re saying about the remaining houseguests.

“Those pre-jurors are definitely still talking sh*t about Taylor. They’re all bonding and making themselves feel better doing so. It’s just not being recorded this time lol. #BB24,” writer Norman D. Gorman II tweeted. He followed up with a screenshot of Daniel Durston’s apology on Instagram. But another picture of someone commenting, “Watching Taylor from home love that.” Daniel replied, “same, easier to fast forward.”

“I can (somewhat) confirm this is true- didn’t hear it for myself but I’ve heard enough alumni confirm it to me for me to believe it,” Kat Dunn from Big Brother 21 tweeted.

Daniel recently posted a picture with Paloma on Instagram. He captioned it with “for the haters • #roguerat #sewerrat #bb24 #bigbrother.” Pooch revealed to fans that there’s a group chat between pre-jury houseguests.

Some pre-jurors denied their actions or stood by them

Daniel Durston and Taylor Hale on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Some pre-jurors have owned up to how they treated Taylor. But others have found other reasons for them.

Pooch denied making microaggressions against her and claimed he saw himself in Taylor. Daniel weirdly also claimed he saw himself in Taylor but planned to apologize for his actions.

Paloma once made a TikTok claiming Taylor bullied her. After receiving backlash, she deleted the video and mostly stayed away from social media.

