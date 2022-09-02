Big Brother live feeds hid some important conversations this week. But the episode revealed what went down in the house meeting about Kyle Capener’s offensive behavior.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode on Sept. 1, 2022.]

‘Big Brother 24’ live feed fans complained about cut feeds

On Aug. 28, Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes revealed Kyle’s secret plan to the house. Fans watched some of their conversations breaking the news to other people like Matt “Turner” and Alyssa Snider. They also saw Monte Taylor explaining Kyle’s theory to Terrance Higgins.

Although fans got to see these conversations, the feeds kept cutting. Fans realized the next day there was a house meeting they didn’t get to watch.

Sometimes houseguests mentioned the meeting to each other, and fans got to piece together some information. But in the end, fans had to wait for the episode to watch it completely.

‘Big Brother 24’ reveals what happened in the secret house meeting

The Sept. 1 episode showed Terrance, Turner, and Monte talking to each other about their questions about the situation. Turner asked if they should have a meeting.

Everyone sat in the living room together. “Early on in the game, Michael, Brittany, who I felt very comfortable with them,” Kyle said. “Turner, I’m sorry, but Turner and I had a final two.” But Kyle clarified Turner wasn’t a part of this.

“Looking at the group of seven, I didn’t know where I stood with you,” he said. “I mean, for me, the thought of a possible Cookout situation could happen was Taylor expressing that she wouldn’t want to put up Jasmine because a strong Black woman.”

“You guys know I’m kind of a naive person,” he continued. “I’ve been living in a bubble. I’ve never been to a bar. Like I don’t have these life experiences.”

He told Brittany and Michael they should’ve explained his mistake and accused them of beating around the bush. “I feel like we had that explicit conversation,” Brittany told him. “When we were in the bathroom.”

Kyle claimed he felt like they were on board with his plan. Brittany denied this. “I understand that I wish I had done things differently,” Michael said. “I do feel, at the same time, it’s not fair for you to be the one making these comments and then say, ‘Well, why didn’t you do something?’”

Kyle agreed that Michael was right. Terrance asked why they didn’t tell them this information. “It just looks very strategic,” he said. “What he did was f*cked up, definitely. But it’s the onus that you guys have to take too.” Monte agreed with this.

Brittany agreed and apologized. Michael claimed the conversation didn’t seem necessary if Kyle went home during Dyre Fest.

Taylor said she wasn’t going to hate Kyle as a person. “One thing I will say is that as a Black woman in this world, I don’t get the chance or opportunity, privilege if you will, to be sat down and walked through these things,” she said. “I want you to understand that I can love you and accept you as a person. But we can also hold you accountable for what unconscious things that had happened.”

How did the meeting end?

Monte said he no longer cares about the game. He wants them to grow together as people by having conversations that might make them uncomfortable.

Taylor said, “The point of this group discussion for me is it’s a moment of love. So the hard conversations happen, the ugliness comes out. But what happens afterward is what matters. And I love you and I trust that you are committed to expanding. The only consequence I want you to feel for this personally would be eviction from the house. But if that’s the worst consequence in your life then that’s that.”

Kyle apologized and said he appreciated their kindness. He said he respects Turner’s decision, and he’s going home this week.

