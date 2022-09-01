‘Big Brother 24’: Alyssa and Kyle Aren’t the First Showmance to Breakup During the Game

Throughout Big Brother, several relationships, referred to as showmances, have formed while the houseguests compete for the cash prize. Usually, the couples continue their romance after the show, with many ending soon after and others resulting in marriage. However, BB24 Alyssa Snider dumped Kyle Capener before giving it a shot in the real world. Which other showmances ended things while still in the house?

‘Big Brother 24’ houseguests Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener broke up while still competing

During Week 8, after Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes exposed Kyle Capener for his offensive theory that the people of color were aligned in a way similar to last season’s Cookout, his girlfriend Alyssa Snider dumped him.

However, she claimed it had nothing to do with that and instead ended their relationship because she felt Kyle never “fought” for her in the game.

Due to his alliance with The Leftovers, Kyle lied to her several times and would’ve sent her home in Week 3 if his “Festie Bestie” Daniel Durston hadn’t decided to use the Power of Veto.

Following last week’s Split House twist, when Kyle came clean about everything when flipping on the dominant group, Alyssa figured out how much he played her, ultimately factoring into her decision to dump him while still in the Big Brother house. However, she has since wavered on her choice as the two hooked up a couple of times after the breakup. Additionally, Alyssa wants to watch the season back to decide if she made the right move.

‘Big Brother 3’ and season 5 also featured breakups in the house

Season 3’s Roddy Mancuso, who Danielle Reyes frequently referred to as “The Devil,” had a thing with Chiara Jude Berti, but she took the showmance more seriously than he did.

He wasn’t as interested and had flirty relationships with other female houseguests. After a few weeks, he broke up with her while still in the house, upsetting Chiara, who was embarrassed for getting dumped on national television.

Even though he ended their relationship, the two were nominated together when her rival Amy Crews returned to the game, resulting in her eviction. BB5 champion Drew Daniel had a strong showmance with Diane Henry for most of the season.

However, he controversially evicted her, choosing Four Horsemen ally Michael Ellis instead to sit next to in the Final Two. Although he didn’t officially break up with her, his move is considered dumping. They reconciled after the show but never dated again.

‘Big Brother 16’ showmance Frankie Grande and Zach Rance turned on each other

Finally, season 16 allies Frankie Grande and Zach Rance appeared to have a romantic relationship.

At the time, it was only considered a final two, but Zach has since come out as bisexual and identified his time with Frankie during the season as a showmance.

The pair seemingly never fully trusted each other, with Zach turning on it first, believing that Frankie would flip. It resulted in a huge argument, and Frankie eventually backdoored his former ally.

Therefore, three other showmances had ended in the house before the couple attempted their relationship in the real world. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

