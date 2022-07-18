‘Big Brother 24’: That Showmance Might Not Happen, ‘I Would Never’

A showmance can hurt or help in the Big Brother game. Fans had a theory one was forming, but it looks like it might not happen after all. However, a houseguest could still be risking their game with a close ally.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on July 18, 2022.]

‘Big Brother 24’ fans thought Kyle and Alyssa might become a showmance

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Call Monte a ‘Clown’ for Starting That Taylor Rumor

It’s only week 2 of season 24. But fans are on the lookout for potential showmances. Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener have been talking privately on multiple occasions.

“But you’re the sweetest girl I’ve ever met,” he once told her. Kyle also claimed he was a “party” after some hard seltzers.

They joked about Kyle moving to Florida, where the marketing representative lives. They giggle a lot, and some fans think they might like each other. However, the allies might just be friends after all.

Kyle denies being in a showmance with Alyssa on ‘Big Brother 24’

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Paloma Talks About Her Anxiety Before Exit, ‘I’m Laughing Because I’m Delusional’

Kyle and Alyssa talked privately on July 18 in one of the bedrooms. “Me and you, you are the closest person I have in this house. I know I have Ameerah and stuff. Are you gonna screw me over at the end of this?” she asked him.

“What do you mean? I’m trying to make it past like next week. I feel like I’m gonna go home,” he told her. He later said, “I feel bad because I can’t talk to you as much because I swear Indy like comes up and is thinking we’re in a showmance.”

The TikTok personality laughed and hugged Alyssa. “You’re my best friend. No! I would never. Would you?” She replied, “Never.”

Alyssa told him the women hope Taylor Hale wins next week to target the guys. “That would make sense, honestly. That’s why I’m like trying to get on good terms with Taylor,” he said. He thanked her for looking out for him. She told him to tell the girls he was looking out for them.

Could Kyle be the downfall of Alyssa’s game?

Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes on ‘Big Brother’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Alyssa works closely with Ameerah Jones, Jasmine Davis, and Indy Santos. They used to have the Girls Girls alliance, but Paloma Aguilar went home due to personal issues. Ameerah also caught Brittany Hoopes revealing the alliance to Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, so she’s no longer trusted.

If the other women find out Alyssa already outed the group to him, she might also be on the outs with Brittany. However, Kyle actually wants to work with her and probably won’t betray her as Pooch did to Brittany.

Alyssa and Ameerah are also in an alliance with Kyle, Monte Taylor, Michael Bruner, and Nicole Layog. Time will tell how far either alliance will go after already taking a few losses.

RELATED: ​​’Big Brother 24′ Is Getting a Big Brother Bestie Twist