‘Big Brother 24’ Spoiler: Alyssa Confronts Kyle for Betrayal, ‘I Don’t F*cking Have You’

It’s hard to figure out who you can trust on Big Brother. A potential showmance had a tough conversation after a shocking blindside. This is what Alyssa Snider had to say to Kyle Capener.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on July 29, 2022.]

Alyssa Snider was blindsided in ‘Big Brother 24’

Aaaand just like that… we have two new noms! ?#BB24

The July 28 episode showed Matt “Turner” Turner replaced Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner, who were on the block with Ameerah Jones and Terrance Higgins. Ameerah thought she was covered from all sides since she was in multiple alliances.

Kyle knew about it because Alyssa told him about the women working together and Po’s Pack. He decided to form a majority alliance against them to save his game. That alliance is The Leftovers which includes Kyle Capener, Monte Taylor, Taylor Hale, Turner, Brittany, Michael, and Joseph Abdin.

They came up with the plan to evict Ameerah since she was the “head of the snake” of the women’s alliance. She also came up with the plan to evict Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli. They were successful, and Ameerah’s allies were shocked by her eviction.

Alyssa confronts Kyle and tells him she doesn’t have him

The live feeds showed Kyle and Alyssa talking later that night. “I’ve never been on the opposite side of anything,” Alyssa told Kyle. “I know,” he told her. “Yeah, I f*cking know too cause like what? I feel like I literally got my heart broken. I was like ‘What?’ More by Monte cause I asked him directly, and he lied to my face. But that’s a different story.”

Alyssa checked on Brittany’s story that she found out about Po’s Pack and flipped her vote. This is the lie The Leftovers came up for the blindside, and Kyle supported it in their conversation. He then mentioned how Alyssa was covered from all sides, including The Old School alliance.

“I mean, did you tell anyone about that?” she asked him. “No,” he lied. Kyle went back to talking about flipping his vote on Ameerah. “But why wouldn’t you tell me that you were doing this?” she asked. “You didn’t say anything.”

“Listen, Ameerah told me in the bathroom she would never vote for you,” Kyle said. “She would never vote for Jasmine. You told me the exact same thing. You’d never vote for Ameerah. You’d never vote for Jasmine. In my mind, if you three are on that same page, that’s a final three in my mind, right?”

Alyssa disagreed with this. He asked what she would have said if he had told her about the vote. “Thank you for telling me,” she said. “That’s it?” Kyle asked. “Yeah, which would be a lot f*cking better because I don’t know in my head I just considered someone that I like, doesn’t involve the game. I would always fight for you and protect you,” she said.

Are Kyle and Alyssa over as allies?

'Big Brother 24' Houseguests Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider

The marketing representative said she was alone in the game and disappointed. “I don’t f*cking have you,” she told him. “I don’t understand. I don’t understand why your first thought wasn’t, ‘Maybe I should say something to Alyssa.’ You just don’t care?”

Kyle claimed the optics would be bad. He then apologized to her. “It’s Big Brother you shouldn’t trust anybody,” she later said. The conversation ended with Alyssa telling him that she has his back and hopes he has hers. They started flirting again, so it looks like things aren’t over between them. Alyssa apologized to him for being mad at him.

