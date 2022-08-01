‘Big Brother 24’ Spoiler: Daniel Calls Houseguests ‘Clowns’ After Unknowingly Risking His Game

Big Brother is going to have another interesting week. Find out why Daniel Durston called the houseguests clowns and his big move.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Aug. 1, 2022.]

Who won Head of Household in week 4 of ‘Big Brother 24’?

The July 31 episode revealed Monte Taylor won Head of Household. This is good news for The Leftovers alliance.

They talked about their plans for the week. Many threw around the idea of nominating Taylor Hale and Nicole Layog to evict Nicole. But they left that decision up to Taylor, who understandably wanted a break from being a pawn.

In the end, Monte nominated Alyssa Snider and Indy Santos. He told them he was rooting for them to win the veto.

Daniel calls houseguests ‘clowns’ but backdoored his closest ally

In the early morning of Aug. 1, The Leftovers considered changing their target this week to Alyssa. Monte pulled Daniel aside to try to convince Daniel not to use it, but the musician didn’t believe him.

He believed Monte figured out he didn’t have the votes to evict Nicole. So Daniel was determined to use the veto to put Nicole and Taylor on the block to evict Taylor.

The live feeds went down for the veto ceremony. When they came back up, Daniel and Nicole talked privately. “Are you f*cking kidding me? These are a bunch of clowns!” he said when they were alone. “Losers,” Nicole added. She then revealed she told the women she was a cop, and she noticed everyone lied to her.

Joseph Abdin, Brittany Hoopes, and Taylor talked in the storage room. “He played himself so hard,” Joseph said. “I just talked to him. So Monte did warn him.” The lawyer explained Daniel and Monte’s morning conversation.

Daniel Durston, Kyle Capener and Joseph Abdin on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“Well, he’s gonna get played,” Brittany said. Joseph agreed. Taylor didn’t look happy about being nominated, but she should be safe this week.

Nicole and Daniel have been each other’s number one in the game since the first week. Nicole joined Po’s Pack after Paloma Aguilar self-evicted. But that alliance is over after Ameerah Jones was evicted.

Ameerah also tanked her game by telling Jasmine Davis not to trust Nicole and Daniel. Her theory was that they somehow worked with Matt “Turner” Turner to backdoor her.

If Nicole is evicted this week, Daniel’s game would be significantly weaker. Taylor will also have to join a pair of Festie Besties. The best pair for her to join would be Indy and Alyssa in order to not split votes from The Leftovers.

