‘Big Brother 24’ Spoiler: Is the Girls Girls Alliance Over After a Betrayal?

Big Brother 24 kicked off with another girls alliance being formed. But is it already over? This is the drama that might have blew up the alliance and how the Backstage twist could affect the aftermath.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds that aired on July 13, 2022.]

Who was in the Girls Girls alliance on ‘Big Brother 24’?

It's about to be a packed house!? All the action goes down tonight during the 90 minute season premiere of #BB24 at 8/7c on @CBS!??? pic.twitter.com/3DD4raeoNV — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 6, 2022

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Paloma Promises to ‘Invest’ in Fellow Houseguests With Prize Money

Some of the women in the cast bonded quickly and came up with the Girls Girls alliance. That includes Paloma Aguilar, Indy Santos, Brittany Hoopes, Alyssa Snider, Ameerah Jones, and Jasmine Davis.

They excluded Taylor Hale and Nicole Layog, assuming they wouldn’t be as loyal to the girls. Paloma and Ameerah were vocal about how the women felt about Taylor to Daniel Durston, the first Head of Household (HOH). That made her a target.

She’s now on the block next to Terrance Higgins. The house hopes to vote out Taylor but the Backstage twist could throw a wrench into those plans. Brittany, Paloma, and Alyssa are Backstage and in risk of going home.

Brittany Hoopes gets called out for betraying the Girls Girls alliance

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Daniel Accuses Taylor of ‘Hurting’ People at Veto Ceremony

Brittany knows she doesn’t have power this week. Those Backstage can’t compete in competitions or vote this week, and are at risk of going home. The hypnotherapist decided to use the knowledge she does have to make progress with other houseguests.

She told Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli that Alyssa and Paloma were a duo. Brittany also tipped him off that Ameerah is targeting him. Pooch later told Ameerah about this and she told Brittany to not use her name as an advantage because she’s Backstage. Brittany pretended not to know what she was talking about.

That’s not the only thing that has gone wrong with the Girls Girls alliance. Houseguests who are working with Paloma noticed she’s not the most reliable person. She keeps rapidly talking to everyone and revealing too much information. Right now, some allies hope to keep her as a number but if she keeps coming across this way she might become a target.

The ladies haven’t made the alliance breakup official. But fans shouldn’t be surprised if they become more focused on their other alliances.

What could save Brittany’s game?

Joe ‘Pooch’ Picciarelli, Polama Aguilar, Alyssa Snider, and Brittany Hoopes | Photo: CBS

The reveal of Brittany’s betrayal is a major hit to her game. But there are some ways she might survive another week.

America can vote to save one person who is Backstage. There has been an online campaign to save Brittany after fans were angry at how Paloma and Alyssa negatively talked about Taylor behind her back earlier in the week.

Brittany also became close with Michael Bruner. He found out about Brittany’s mistake, but if he or she gets power next week they could try to move forward together.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Da’Vonne Rogers Is ‘Officially Fed up’ With the Show’s Racism, ‘This Is My Exit’