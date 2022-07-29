‘Big Brother 24’: [Evicted Houseguest] Reveals What’s Shocking About The Leftovers Forming

Big Brother 24 got a new alliance this week with a big plan. Fans got to see how it played out, and the evicted houseguest had an interesting reaction to The Leftovers.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode on July 28, 2022.]

Who is in The Leftovers?

This surviving bestie twist is about to change everything! ?#BB24 pic.twitter.com/d4X8DByQF8 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 29, 2022

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Pooch Denies Microaggressions Against Taylor, Addresses Calling Her Loud

The Big Brother 24 house has shifted a lot. But this week, Kyle Capener, Monte Taylor, Taylor Hale, Matt “Turner” Turner, Brittany Hoopes, Michael Bruner, and Joseph Abdin came together to form The Leftovers.

They realized the women’s alliance were going to pick off everyone else in the house. Also, many of them were against Taylor and started bullying her.

Turner, as HOH, first put Brittany and Michael on the block. They won the veto and used it on themselves. Turner then put Ameerah Jones and Terrance Higgins on the block, which shocked many houseguests.

Ameerah says multiple members of The Leftovers were in other alliances

Joseph Abdin, Michael Bruner, Monte Taylor and Matthew Turner on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’ Alums React to Daniel Tearing Down Taylor, ‘Daniel Is Such a Punk’

The July 28 episode was a live eviction. The Leftovers were successful with their plan to backdoor Ameerah. She sat down with Julie Chen Moonves to talk about her eviction.

“Everyone was telling me that I was safe, but I knew that I was a bigger threat in the house than Terrance, so I never really actually believed a lot of the people that were telling me that I was safe,” Ameerah told Moonves.

“I think that I was just a bigger competitor than Terrance, and if I were them, I would have voted me out over Terrance too. So I completely understand,” she said. The host asked who she thought orchestrated her eviction.

“My educated guess would be like Daniel, Nicole, maybe Michael. I don’t know, though. I’m not 100 percent sure,” she said. She explained it’s because they talked to Turner a lot this week. Moonves then revealed The Leftovers alliance to her.

“But half of them were in most of the alliances. That’s good. That’s good,” she said when she realized who was in The Leftovers. “I am shocked,” she admitted. “I’m not as shocked about Turner and Taylor and Michael. But the rest of them I am.”

Who will be the next ‘Big Brother’ target?

The episode ended with the houseguests competing to qualify for the HOH competition. But The Leftovers have been talking on the live feeds about who they want to target next.

Multiple houseguests think Daniel should go next. They also considered blaming at least one of the votes on him. The good thing is Daniel did vote out Ameerah as a sympathy vote for Terrance. However, the alliance is open to targeting other people. Kyle has mentioned multiple times that he wants to target Alyssa Snider. Fans will have to wait to see who wins and what the plan will be this week.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’: Hannah Chaddha Defends Live Feed Fans After Pooch Calls Them ‘Hysterical’