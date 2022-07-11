‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Daniel Accuses Taylor of ‘Hurting’ People at Veto Ceremony

Big Brother 24 is already filled with drama in its first week. The live feeds showed how Daniel Durston handled the veto ceremony and the tearful aftermath.

[SPOILER ALERT: Major spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds that aired on July 11, 2022.]

Daniel’s plan for week 1 on ‘Big Brother 24’ takes a turn

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Notice 1 Houseguest Purposely Avoided a Night 1 Curse

Daniel is the first Head of Household (HOH) and his goal was to get as little blood on his hands as possible. His first nominations were Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins because they didn’t talk game with him.

The live feeds revealed Michael won the veto, so Daniel needed a replacement. The women in the house already ostracized Taylor Hale because they claimed she wasn’t a girl’s girl and kept hanging out with the men. Multiple women let Daniel know this and there were rumors of Taylor being hurtful, which were unfounded. Monte Taylor claimed Taylor lied that Paloma Aguilar said she wanted to take out the bigger men (which she has said before), making her a bigger target.

Daniel decided to replace Michael with Taylor. But it sounds like he made his reason for putting her on the block a personal one.

Daniel accuses Taylor of ‘hurting’ people at the veto ceremony

​​RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: The HOH Agrees to a Male Alliance in Week 1

The July 11 live feeds were down for the veto ceremony. It came back to show Taylor tearfully talking to Paloma.

“People can not be judged off of one moment,” Paloma said to her. “And that’s period. In reality TV, in anything people can not be judged on one bad f*cking moment and I’m sick of it because people are human beings.” She later talked about Taylor’s tears being real. Paloma claimed the cast is still a family and they’ll all be on a yacht together one day.

She told Taylor that when she’s on her couch to root for them because of that. But then she claimed Taylor still has time to fight. Paloma offered to support her and started crying with her.

“I kept saying everybody has a good vibe. Nobody’s a bad vibe. I was the bad vibe,” Taylor said before tearfully laughing. “No you weren’t,” Paloma said. “We realized it real quick. We realized it fast.” Paloma claimed the women wanted to work with Taylor, but then she hung out with the men.

Daniel Durston on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Daniel was in the bathroom talking to Kyle Capener and Joseph Abdin. Kyle told him his speech was good because he presented the facts. Taylor then walked in and hugged him.

“The things we talked about had been legit,” Daniel told Taylor. “And when I see the friend in you, the human in you I really do love her. And like I wanna know more and more. So it’s up to you to figure it out, you know what I’m saying?”

“The only hard part was hearing that it hurt people,” Taylor replied. “I can handle and I’m not mad at you for saying it. I can handle being put on the block, for game or like it was some crazy backstab. I can manage that.” She later said hurting people hurts her and she didn’t know.

Taylor agreed it’s an opportunity to know this information. Daniel said she was already “killing it” since she talked to Paloma. Taylor seems to be unaware Monte’s claim that she lied about Paloma.

RELATED: Alyssa Lopez Distances Herself From Alyssa Snider After ‘Big Brother 24’ Backlash, says Vote for Brittany