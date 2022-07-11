‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Who Are the First Have-Nots of the Summer?

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Big Brother 24 Week 1 nominations and Power of Veto results.]

After Daniel Durston became the first Head of Household in Big Brother 24, he was tasked with selecting the season’s first Have-Nots. Have-Nots are only allowed to eat “slop,” must take cold showers, and have to sleep in a room with uncomfortable beds. Who are the first Have-Nots of Big Brother 24?

Who are the first Have-Nots of ‘Big Brother 24?’

Big Brother 24 kicked off with a set of competitions to determine the season’s first Head of Household. Daniel Durston came out on top with Joe “Pooch” Picciarelli randomly selected to become the Backstage Boss.

As the Boss, Pooch can’t participate in any competitions during Week 1 or vote, but he’s also safe from nominations and eviction. He had the opportunity to choose three people to join him.

While they also can’t compete, vote, or get nominated, they aren’t safe. He picked the first out from the opening challenge, settling on Alyssa Snider, Paloma Aguilar, and Brittany Hoopes.

Afterward, the Houseguests began moving into their rooms before Daniel announced he needed to pick the first Have-Nots of the summer. Joseph Abdin, Michael Bruner, Monte Taylor, and Kyle Capener volunteered.

Daniel Durston nominated Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins

Daniel made a final two deal with Nicole Layog and aligned with Matt “Turner” and Pooch.

He talked with the Motley Crew, who advised him to nominate someone who is a non-threat and won’t “blow up the block.” He later spoke with Michael, who revealed his super fandom, placing him on Daniel’s radar.

Daniel then had a lengthy conversation with Nicole discussing his mindset and admitted he lied to Monte Taylor about not targeting the stronger males.

However, he doesn’t plan to go after him soon, fearing retaliation. Therefore, he’s leaning toward a “weaker” player and wants to use the reasoning that he hasn’t talked much game with them. Daniel chose to nominate Michael and Terrance Higgins, with the former as his target.

Taylor Hale will likely become a replacement nominee

Michael won the Power of Veto, sending the Houseguests scrambling as Daniel didn’t have a backup plan. Following the competition, Daniel talked with Ameerah Jones and admitted he planned to put Taylor Hale or Indy Santo as the replacement nominee because they haven’t spoken much game with him.

In a conversation with Paloma Aguilar, the HOH said he wanted the renom to be unanimously evicted from the house. When discussing if he should target Taylor or Indy, he began leaning toward the former when Paloma admitted she thought Taylor had a “wall up.”

Later that night, Monte informed Paloma that Taylor had told him about her plan to target the stronger males in the house. Although Paloma insisted it wasn’t true, she and Alyssa Snider discussed aligning with the guys to help win competitions before cutting them.

The situation got around the house and back to Daniel, who seemed willing to backdoor Taylor as he knows the others are behind him. Big Brother 24 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.

