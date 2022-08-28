‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers Week 8: As the Leftovers Crumble, the After Party Rises

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Big Brother 24 Head of Household results and nominations.]

During Big Brother 24 Week 7’s Split House twist, Kyle Capener exposed to the Leftovers to save him and his girlfriend, Alyssa Snider. As the successful seven-person alliance crumbled, the newly formed After Party has taken power and is targeting a fan favorite.

Turner won ‘Big Brother 24’ HOH for Week 8

Following the Split House twist, which resulted in Jasmine Davis and Joseph Abdin joining the jury, Matt “Turner” won the Head of Household.

As it seemed he had to turn on Joseph due to Kyle Capener exposing the Leftovers, he appeared to remain loyal to the seven-person group. He told assured members Taylor Hale, Brittany Hoopes, Michael Bruner, and Monte Taylor that he planned to stay strong to them and would nominate remaining outsiders Alyssa Snider and Terrance Higgins.

However, Turner solidified a final two with Kyle, who wanted to separate from the Leftovers officially. Seemingly upset that Michael selected Monte for Big BroChella over him, Kyle encouraged taking a shot at Michael and his closest ally, Brittany.

He suggested the After Party, consisting of him, Turner, Alyssa, and Terrance bring in Monte for the move. Turner was on board with teaming up with Monte as they had loyalty to each other from the Pound alliance but wanted to remain with Michael, considering him a stronger player.

Turner nominated Brittany Hoopes and Taylor Hale for eviction

However, Turner agreed with Kyle and decided to turn on the Leftovers entirely as he nominated Taylor and Brittany for eviction, with Michael as the backdoor target.

The After Party brought in Monte, who went along with the new alliance. However, he appears to be playing both sides as he’s told Brittany and Taylor that he’s “working” with them for information.

Additionally, Monte doesn’t believe the group when they blame Joseph for exposing the Leftovers and revealing other information with the hopes of ruining their game.

Even though Turner claimed Michael wasn’t on his radar, the Minnesota native has figured out that he’ll likely become the next juror if he doesn’t win the Power of Veto. However, if Michael wins the Veto and saves either Brittany or Taylor, the other probably gets the boot.

The After Party formed following the collapse of the Leftovers

During the Split House twist, the Big BroChella HOH Michael selected Brittany, Jasmine, Monte, and Taylor to complete his group. They remained in the house and had a relatively easy week.

Michael nominated Jasmine alongside pawn Monte, and Brittany secured it by winning the POV. Voters Brittany and Taylor remained faithful to the Leftovers and evicted Jasmine. However, outside in the Dyre Fest, Kyle immediately exposed the seven-person group to HOH Terrance to save his showmance partner Alyssa, resulting in Leftover members Turner and Joseph getting nominated.

Terrance retained control by winning the Veto and wanted to create more chaos by replacing Turner with Kyle. It worked as Joseph tried to fight for his spot in the house by exposing Kyle as a liar and a traitor.

However, his plan backfired, and Turner and Alyssa sided with Kyle, sending Joseph out of the house. Following their week together, the remaining four promised to stay strong. Turner becoming outgoing HOH kept the newly formed After Party in power. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Julie Chen Moonves Thinks Kyle’s Concern Over Minorities Aligning Is ‘Typical Game Paranoia’