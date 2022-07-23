‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Who Went Home During Week 2: Pooch or Taylor?

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Big Brother 24 Week 2 evictee.]

The Head of Household for Big Brother 24 Week 2, Jasmine Davis, initially planned to target Taylor Hale again until another opportunity presented itself when Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli volunteered to sit on the block as a pawn. Did the Houseguests vote to evict Pooch, or did they finally get Taylor out of the house?

Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli was evicted from ‘Big Brother 24’ during Week 2

In a vote of 12-0, Florida-based assistant football coach Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli became the first houseguest evicted from Big Brother 24 following Paloma Aguilar’s exit.

The episode didn’t air live on Thursday night as most eviction shows. Instead, CBS has moved it, which will be a two-hour event, to Sunday, July 24. However, Live Feed viewers figured out Pooch was unanimously sent home when the Feeds returned Thursday night.

He volunteered to be a pawn

Jasmine Davis became the second Head of Household of the season and initially set her sights on Taylor Hale, who escaped eviction the prior week.

Pooch also wanted to keep her enemy number one and volunteered as a pawn to go on the block in a plan to backdoor her. The assistant coach wanted Jasmine to nominate a weaker player next to him for an advantage in the Power of Veto so he could save himself, putting Taylor up in his spot.

After revealing his plan, several Houseguests, including Ameerah Jones and Alyssa Snider, wanted to take the opportunity to blindside him out of the house, considering him a threat.

Jasmine agreed and nominated him alongside Taylor, with her as the next option if Pooch saved himself. However, Michael Bruner came through with his second POV win of the season. Even though he debated using it on Taylor, the Minnesota-based attorney kept nominations the same.

Taylor Hale evaded eviction for a second week in a row

During the first few days, Taylor seemingly made more of an effort to connect with the guys, annoying Paloma, who didn’t consider her a “girls’ girl.”

Therefore, she made an alliance with her Final Two partner, Alyssa, and the other ladies in the house, excluding Nicole Layog and Taylor. The group planned to target the latter and got her first opportunity when Monte Taylor revealed a conversation in which Taylor shared Paloma’s concerns about the guys teaming up against them.

Convinced she lied, Monte and Paloma told several other Houseguests who also seemed to turn against Taylor, quickly making her the public enemy. The information got back to then-Head of Household Daniel Durston, who needed a replacement nominee and jumped at the opportunity to backdoor her, believing he had the support of the house behind his back.

Taylor attempted to do damage control, but it seemed inevitable she would leave the competition that week until Paloma quit due to mental health reasons. The Michigan-based pageant queen has survived a second straight elimination. Big Brother 24 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.

