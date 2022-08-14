‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Who Won the Endurance Wall HOH Competition?

[SPOILERS AHEAD: Spoiler alert for Big Brother 24 Week 6 Head of Household winner.]

After Daniel Durston was evicted from Big Brother 24 during Week 5, the remaining Houseguests competed for the Head of Household on the endurance wall. Who won?

Taylor Hale won the endurance wall HOH competition for ‘Big Brother 24’ Week 6

Following Daniel Durston’s eviction, the Houseguests faced off in the next Head of Household competition.

They battled for the title in the staple endurance wall comp, which requires the players to hold on to a wall for as long as possible while getting hammered with various things, including paint and water.

Jasmine Davis, who is still dealing with a rolled ankle from Week 2, fell first, followed by Brittany Hoopes, Terrance Higgins, Monte Taylor, Alyssa Snider, Indy Santos, Matt “Turner,” and Joseph Abdin.

It came down to Leftover allies Kyle Capener and Taylor Hale, with the latter pulling it out after nearly 50 minutes, claiming her first win of the season. After the competition, Kyle promised he didn’t make a deal with Taylor and thought she deserved the win because he couldn’t hold on any longer.

Taylor plans to nominate Terrance Higgins and Indy Santos for eviction

When Brittany and Taylor celebrated in the storage room, Jasmine caught them and told Indy, Alyssa, and Joseph about it. He later relayed the message to Brittany, who didn’t care because she believes everyone knows the lines are drawn.

Jasmine, thinking she’s a target due to her wanting Taylor out of the house, didn’t want to get nominated during her birthday week, and the HOH promised her safety. Although they aren’t working together and Jasmine previously targeted her, Taylor noted she didn’t want to go after another Black woman.

Showmance partners Kyle and Alyssa discussed the current dynamics of the house, and they both pointed out how much they didn’t like Indy. The two don’t appreciate comments she’s made, such as having the ability to make Brittany cry if she wanted to, and would like her gone sooner than later.

Taylor told Turner she plans to nominate Terrance as he previously attempted to flip the house against her and Indy. However, her actual target isn’t clear yet. There have been plans of using the Veto for a backdoor plan.

Daniel Durston is the last Houseguest to exit before the jury phase began

During Week 1, the house was prepared to send Taylor out of the house as they believed she lied about Paloma Aguilar wanting to target Monte, even though it was true.

However, Paloma self-evicted, unintentionally giving Taylor another week in the house. She found herself on the block again during Week 2 as Jasmine’s target, but it shifted to Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, who volunteered as a pawn.

The first HOH of the season is here to spill all the tea and answer some of your burning questions!?? #BB24 #BBDaniel pic.twitter.com/AOX3h3Bw72 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 13, 2022

After surviving another week, Turner became HOH and spared Taylor, admitting he felt the other Houseguests were ganging up on her. Instead, he took a shot at Ameerah Jones due to her orchestrating Pooch’s blindside and status in the majority alliances.

Taylor then joined The Leftovers with Turner, Joseph, Monte, Kyle, Brittany, and Michael, and the group evicted her enemies in the game, Rogue Rat allies Nicole Layog and Daniel Durston. With Taylor’s win, the group is still in control, with Terrance, Jasmine, Indy, and Alyssa on the other side of the house. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

