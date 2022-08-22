All the ‘Big Brother 24’ Subtle Nods to Kyle and Alyssa’s Hookup

Big Brother 24 sometimes hints at things only known to live feed fans. Here are the moments so far where the episodes hinted at Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider’s hookup.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode on Aug. 21, 2022.]

‘Big Brother 24’ didn’t mention Alyssa and Kyle’s hookup

On Aug. 14, Alyssa cried to Matt “Turner” Turner and told him she had sex with Kyle yesterday. She admitted she felt anxious about her feelings dictating her actions in the house. Alyssa wondered if she had made the wrong decision and if it’ll be weird between them.

Turner asked where they hooked up. “In the Have-Not room,” she answered. “How romantic,” Turner joked while laughing. “On a pool floatie in front of America,” she added.

He assured her that it wasn’t shown. The live feeds didn’t show it, and the episode hasn’t mentioned it. But there were some subtle nods to their private moment together in the episodes.

‘Big Brother 24’ nods to the pool floaties in the house

‘Big Brother 24’ Houseguests Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider | CBS

Episode 19 showed Kyle and Alyssa cuddling in bed. “Sorry, I’ve been like kind of distant,” he told her. “Like you can tell me. You can talk to me.”

“I know,” she said. Kyle admitted in the diary room that he likes Alyssa, but spending time with her takes time away from The Leftovers. “I get the vibes that you’re breaking up with me for the hundredth time,” Alyssa said.

Kyle mentioned she’s as close to a girlfriend as he could think. “I don’t wanna be close to a girlfriend,” Alyssa said. “Do you wanna be my girlfriend?” he asked. She agreed. They kissed, and the editors cut to the duck floatie floating in the pool.

Episode 20 also had a quick nod to their moment together. Kyle is stuck outside in Dyre Fest. He talked to Terrance Higgins about his original plan as Head of Household (HOH). Terrance revealed he was considering using Kyle as a pawn next to Joseph Abdin.

“Whatever you do, man, I support you 100 percent,” Kylie lied. “Like, at the end of the day, you earned this seat. You got this responsibility. You deserve it. As sad as it is, this is you HOH,” he joked. “Like you’re having one-on-ones with these pool floaties next to us,” Kyle laughed.

It’s not uncommon for the episodes to avoid including controversial or embarrassing moments unless they affect the game. So it’s unlikely the moment will ever be revealed in the episodes.

However, after Kyle and Alyssa’s moment, they became an official couple, and Kyle decided to betray The Leftovers. Time will tell if the couple will be able to stay in the house after the big move.

