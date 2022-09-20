‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor and Monte Cuddle After Headphone Spat

Big Brother 24 has another showmance that’s putting houseguests on a rollercoaster of emotions. Monte Taylor was angry at Taylor Hale, but it looks like they made up.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Sept. 19, 2022.]

Monte was mad at Taylor on ‘Big Brother 24’ live feeds

Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale | Photo: CBS

Monte and Taylor became very close the past few days. But on Sept. 18, Monte was offended by Taylor pulling headphones off his head while asleep.

He complained to Matt “Turner” and confirmed they hooked up. Monte claimed he’s attracted to Taylor but doesn’t see himself spending the rest of his life with her.

Monte later talked about the situation with Taylor. She apologized, but he tied the situation to accusations former houseguests made against her.

Taylor and Monte cuddle again after a tense day

On Sept. 19, Monte and Taylor talked again in the HOH room in bed. “I just hate that I’ve given you a reason to believe that I’m not the gentle version of myself,” Taylor told him. “One that is–that’s who I want to be when I’m with you. So just struggling with that. Because when I am around you, I–that is the person that I want to be. I feel safe being that person when I’m with you.”

“Yeah, I prefer that too,” he said. “I guess it’s just a little…for me, I have to be honest, it’s a little concerning to think that you feel you have to be one person in one situation and another person in another situation. You should just be you whoever Taylor Mackenzie Hale is, that should just be you.”

He went on to say he thinks she’ll be happier that way. Taylor said she doesn’t think everybody deserves the most vulnerable version of her. She doesn’t think she’s the coldest version either, but something in the middle.

Monte brought up Taylor being proud of her zing being cold. Taylor said it’s because it’s a joke and everyone knows she isn’t cold. She also explained that people often think she’s icy or cold at first and she isn’t bothered by that because people change their perception once they get to know her.

Taylor once again said snatching the headphones wasn’t to degrade him, and since she apologized, she hoped they could move on. Monte agreed.

Taylor confirms she’s going to the end with Monte

Let's do the darn thing, everyone! An all-NEW live #BB24 starts right now! ? pic.twitter.com/kppGOzvUCL — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 16, 2022

Taylor said she chose the hard route to go to the end with Monte. Monte said there are still competitions that can help her build her resume. He also brought up her good story of making it to the end.

Monte said he believes Turner doesn’t know his days. He would be more worried about Brittany Hoopes in the third competition, and that’s why he doesn’t want her to stay.

Turner hung out with them for a bit. But afterward, Taylor and Monte cuddled.

