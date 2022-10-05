‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Answers if Paloma Has Talked to Her After the Finale

Big Brother 24 houseguests did some apologizing after the season. Taylor Hale answered if Paloma Aguilar was one of them since she turned the whole house against her.

Paloma turned the ‘Big Brother’ house against Taylor

The season started with Paloma being a major player. She started the Girls’ Girls alliance but left out Nicole Layog and Taylor. The women claimed they didn’t seem like they would support other women.

But this line of thinking didn’t stop there. Paloma accused Taylor of bullying to other people in the house, which made her a target.

Taylor also overheard Paloma saying she wanted to target the men. Taylor warned Monte Taylor of this. Paloma denied it, making Taylor an even bigger target. She then left the show due to her mental health.

Taylor says Paloma hasn’t spoken to her after ‘Big Brother 24’

Fans asked Taylor questions on Instagram on Oct. 4. A fan asked, “Have you and Paloma spoken since the show?”

Taylor answered in a video, “We have not, and while I hope that her relationship with her mental health is improving, I am also severely disappointed that she is not taking the opportunity to apologize to me personally or publicly. So there is that.”

Paloma did appear on the podcast, The Hustle Huddle, and she talked about her time on the show. “I went back in the live feeds I was basically like manic when I was in the house,” she said. “I was looking at the sh*t that I said, and I was like, ‘Wow, I was crazy.’”

She mentioned her comments about Elon Musk and being in a simulation. Paloma addressed calling Taylor a b****.

“She’s not a bad person at all,” she later said. “We got to know each other. But I was saying some like f***** sh*t. I was like, ‘Oh f*** this girl.’ Like no one likes her, and she won the show, you know. But my state of mind was not right, you know. So fully disclosing and fully apologize for the things that I’ve said. Cause like when you’re a girl, and you’re hormones are off, and you’re two hours of sleep, and like anything will trigger you. I mean, at least for me. But live through humility, you know that’s my biggest thing. And did I humiliate myself on the show? Perhaps, probably.”

Kemi Fakunle from Big Brother 21 tweeted, “it’s always the hormones lol.” This is also in reference to her own mistreatment during her season.

The cast addressed this in the finale. Christie Murphy said, “Kemi, so I don’t know specifically what was said. But I just want you to know when I do go back and watch if there’s anything that I regret saying, which I’m sure in the heat of the moment and hormones, there were things that I said I really respect you as a person and you will get a personal phone call from me apologizing.”

So it’s not the first time this reasoning has been used for harmful comments. Time will tell if Paloma and Taylor will ever have that conversation.

