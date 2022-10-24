‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Calls out Fans Holding Her to a Different Standard Than Joseph

Big Brother fans are keeping a close eye on the season 24 cast after the season. Taylor Hale addressed some of their comments about her spending time with Joseph Abdin.

Joseph and Taylor continue to spend time together after ‘Big Brother 24’

Joseph and Taylor became good friends on Big Brother 24. But they were separated during Dyre Fest and Big Bro Chella, which ended with Joseph going to the jury house.

They reunited at the finale. Joseph said he had Taylor’s back the whole time after she was told otherwise. Taylor said they still had more to talk about after the finale over a drink.

After filming, Joseph and Taylor stayed together with other houseguests in the same house. They claimed they wanted to take things slow and get therapy before jumping into a romantic relationship.

Taylor responds to fans accusing her of being focused on Joseph

Y’all: “She needs to focus less on Jaylor and more on Taylor”



Meanwhile: pic.twitter.com/H8WloWtTXq — Taylor Hale (@TheTayMack) October 23, 2022

Many fans are thrilled to see Taylor and Joseph spending time together. But some people want Taylor to focus on other things. She responded to the latter.

“Y’all: ‘She needs to focus less on Jaylor and more on Taylor’ Meanwhile:” she tweeted with side bye side pictures of the header of their Twitter profiles. Joseph has a picture of them together dressed as Sid and Nancy, with a picture of Derek Xiao from season 23. While Taylor has a marble header.

This isn’t the first time she addressed how fans have been linking her to Joseph after the season. “Joseph is an amazing person and I love the Jaylor Stan’s DOWN But I hope everyone can still see me as an individual who overcame unbelievable odds to achieve a monumental accomplishment for the BB franchise. I am not defined by my adjacency to a man,” she tweeted on Oct. 9.

“Your achievements are monumental and historic, even beyond the BB franchise,” Joseph replied.

Joseph and Taylor reunited after going home

Joseph and Taylor took a break and went back to their families. But they reunited and are back to traveling together.

They made a club appearance with Matt “Turner” Turner in Canada on Oct. 22. Joseph and Taylor posted multiple flirty pictures together on social media. Taylor previously revealed she plans to go on the cruise she won from winning America’s Favorite Player with Joseph.

At first, Taylor entertained the idea of doing The Amazing Race with him too. But she also considered doing the race with other houseguests from her season. It’s still unconfirmed if the winner will be doing the reality show at all.

So they’ll be spending even more time together. But fans should know the Big Brother winner is a lot more than her connection with Joseph and knows that.

