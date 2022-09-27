‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Calls Slut-Shaming Fan ‘Tired’ and ‘Lazy’

Big Brother 24 ended up crowning a winner. Taylor Hale took the major prizes home and has something to say to fans who want to slut shame her and discount her win.

Taylor said she’s leaving Monte in the ‘Big Brother’ house

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Believe Monte ‘Underestimated’ Taylor, ‘a True Revenge Story’

Season 24 ended with Monte Taylor and Taylor hooking up. But that showmance quickly ended after Monte got mad at her for taking headphones off his head while he was sleeping. He still picked Taylor to go to the final two over Matt “Turner” Turner.

Fans also knew Taylor had a strong connection with Joseph Abdin. So everyone is wondering if her relationship with Monte or Joseph will grow after the season.

Taylor appeared on The Talk and was asked if she’ll “carry on” with Monte after the season. “You want honesty,” she said. “Monte is good at what he does. But I think we’ll be leaving that in the Big Brother house.”

Taylor tells fans the slut-shaming is ‘lazy’

The speech that lives rent free in our head…



Still not over Taylor Hale's HISTORIC #BB24 win last night. Congratulations queen! ? pic.twitter.com/ICphxNv5Et — CBS (@CBS) September 26, 2022

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Turner Reveals When the Jury Picked Taylor to Win

While most fans are celebrating Taylor’s win, there are some throwing insults her way. One person tweeted under the video of her appearance on The Talk, “So what she just said is, she used sex during Monte’s HOH to survive and get carried to final two only to leave him behind less than 24 hours after game was over? Isn’t that called prostitution? Imagine if a man did that!”

Another fan replied, “Monte bought her to final two because he thought he could beat her. I wish y’all would stop with this narrative y’all are trying to push.”

The winner replied, “It’s so tired, lame and lazy. Consenting adults did what consenting adults can do. Separately, I demanded respect from people that bullied me and was rewarded with 750K. And another 50K from fans that saw my character from the jump. Next.”

Monte said he’s open to wherever things go with Taylor

Taylor Hale on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Monte wasn’t quick to shut things down with Taylor after the season. He told Entertainment Weekly, “It’s hard to say right now, man. I think there was some intimacy towards the end of the season, and I think we’re still getting to know each other as friends as well. So I’m open minded to wherever that goes, but I can’t say anything concrete right now.”

He also said he doesn’t regret taking Taylor to the end. “No, I mean, in my head I think about it,” the mechanical engineer said. “If I were to sit next to Turner, then I think the narrative around my story versus his, it could be very similar. So then I think it comes down to who made the biggest moves in the game. And I thought Turner made the biggest moves on his HOHs.”

The cast has continued to hang out with each other after the season. But Taylor has been posting videos with Joseph.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor’s Speech to the Jurors, ‘I Am Not a Victim, I Am a Victor’