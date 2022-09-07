‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Confronts Terrance For Wanting Kyle Over Her Last Week

Big Brother 24 had a lot of drama last week and the consequences are still coming. Taylor Hale had an honest conversation with Terrance Higgins about wanting to keep Kyle Capener.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Sept. 6, 2022.]

Terrance wanted to continue working with Kyle on ‘Big Brother 24’

The house is divided once again!?See who wins the veto in a brand new #BB24 Wednesday at 8/7c on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/vNCJBmzWuV — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 29, 2022

The After Party alliance formed during Dyre Fest and included Terrance, Kyle, Alyssa Snider, and Matt “Turner.” They targeted Michael Bruner when they returned to the house. But it backfired.

Michael revealed Kyle suspected all of the people of color were working together and pitched making a white alliance. Terrance was mad at Michael and Brittany Hoopes for waiting weeks to reveal this information.

He also told Kyle that he should’ve been evicted instead of Joseph Abdin in Dyre Fest. Kyle went on the block next to Taylor. The live feeds showed Terrance was pitching to keep Kyle over Taylor. He argued Kyle should stay to learn more. Taylor found out about this and was offended. Kyle was evicted.

Taylor confronts Terrance about last week

Oof… Mood after watching tonight’s episode… We’ll catch you again on Wednesday! ? #BB24 pic.twitter.com/QY1iH51QcH — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 5, 2022

On Sept. 6, Terrance campaigned to Taylor. He argued they should work together with Monte Taylor with the goal of being the final three. He acknowledged that they previously targeted each other.

“I’ve had you,” Terrance told her. “You’ve had me. It’s not been the prettiest situation ever. But I think right now, in this stage of the game, I think it’s, ‘No, we gotta have each other without the f***ing bull****.’ And have each other for real, for real, because you wanna progress further in this game. We gotta get out three mother****ers. That’s it.”

He said they could battle it out at three. But they need to get everyone else out first.

“I’m not gonna lie I have struggled with this, the literal choice in front of me,” she replied. “Is it the white girl who cries all the time? Or the Black man that tried to get me evicted next to someone who did something racist? Like that’s been a hard, hard pill to swallow.”

Terrance said he wasn’t putting that in the conversation. He asked what Alyssa had done to get this far. “The sh*t that happened prior just shouldn’t be OK for you to feel like I could vote me out over her. You see what I’m sayin’?” he asked. He then mentioned Alyssa took the London trip from her.

Taylor is well insulated in the house

Terrance Higgins, Taylor Hale and Indy Santos on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Taylor has been closely aligned with Brittany and Michael for weeks. Monte tried to convince her to jump ship to join him and Turner. Taylor made it clear she’d be fine with them targeting Michael, but she wasn’t going to take that shot herself.

If Monte and Terrance were serious about this new alliance, then that would give her another option. However, with her history with Terrance, there would probably be a lot of lack of trust.

