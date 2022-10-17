‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Gets Her Gift for Joseph Back That Was Taken From His Bag

Big Brother is strict, so the cast’s bags are routinely checked. Taylor Hale revealed she got a gift she tried to leave Joseph Abdin after he was evicted.

Taylor and Joseph got a punishment in ‘Big Brother 24’

Taylor and Joseph became close in the house. So she picked him when Taylor was stuck with a punishment from a veto competition to be tied to another houseguest for the day. They dressed up as punk rockers named Skid and Fancy and talked in British accents for the day.

Although Taylor and Joseph get along, they were relieved to get out of the punishment. After all, being tied together affect their social game.

The following week they were split with the Big Bro Chella twist and Dyre Fest. Joseph was evicted and sent to the jury without saying goodbye. The rest of the cast had to pack up his things for him and that included Taylor.

Taylor gets the Skid and Fancy pick she tried to give to Joseph

‘Big Brother 24’ Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin | CBS

The cast got boxes of things from their time on the show. Taylor opened it on Instagram Live, and Joseph joined her. She pulled out the Skid and Fancy costume. After that, she found the large Skid and Fancy guitar pick from the veto competition.

“Joseph, are you ready for this?” she asked him.

“Yeah,” he replied.

The winner held up the pick. “They gave it back,” she said. “I didn’t think they would. I’m actually, I was so mad when I heard they took this out of your bag.”

“Oh, you put that in my bag?” he asked. The stylist explained she put the pick and a Romeo and Juliet poem from the chocolate bars in his bag. Joseph said his Dyre Fest blanket was the only thing that made it through to the jury. But they took it away when they found it.

Taylor wears part of her Sid and Fancy costume

Taylor tried on her Sid and Fancy wig and said it was dusty. Joseph and Taylor admitted they were itchy to wear.

There are some costumes the reality star will probably never wear again. But she said it was fall and she already wore the leather jacket from the Sid and Fancy costume.

It’s unclear if Taylor will keep the pick or give it to Joseph again. But it looks like she’s happy the pick is in their possession again. Taylor said she hoped she would get her Head of Household robe, too, because it was very comfortable. However, that wasn’t in her box. She was surprised to find DVDs of the episode of the show. The winner has already started watching this season back.

