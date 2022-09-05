‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Might Get a Joseph-Inspired Tattoo After the Season

Big Brother houseguests sometimes leave the show and get a tattoo in tribute to their game. Taylor Hale revealed the idea she has for a tattoo is inspired by Joseph Abdin.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Sept. 4, 2022.]

Taylor and Joseph became close on ‘Big Brother 24’

The season started with Taylor being an outcast and target of the house. After Daniel Durston yelled at her, The Leftovers formed and included her.

Joseph made sure Taylor felt safe and an equal part of this alliance. He told her she wasn’t a shield to them.

The alliance still used her as a pawn at times. But in the end, Taylor’s game was more empowered from there.

Taylor reveals her ‘Big Brother 24’ tattoo idea comes from Joseph

The cast got alcohol on the night of Aug. 4 and drank together. They talked about their emotional experiences with other players. Matt “Turner,” asked if anyone plans to get a tattoo related to the show after the season.

“God, I can’t believe I’m saying this out loud,” Taylor said. “I’m gonna have some serious conversations before I do it, perhaps. But um, when I was like really, really going through it. Before The Leftovers even, when Joseph started to get really close as a friend. Like when I was really down, he used to tell me all the time, ‘You’re not a shield, you’re a sword. Like, do not give up. Keep fighting.’ So I’ve been thinking about getting a sword.”

Taylor said it might go on her finger, which Alyssa Snider said was “tough.” The pageant queen added, “Gotta have conversations with the man before that one.” She laughed and said, “See where that sh*t was coming from.”

Monte Taylor joked she had to watch the show to see if Joseph was talking behind her back. “No, that’s real sh*t,” she said.

Why is Taylor questioning Joseph?

Joseph was in a tough spot in Dyre Fest for his last week. He revealed too much information to Turner and Kyle Capener. That’s because they were in The Pound together, and he trusted them and planned to go to the end with them.

Taylor didn’t know this, but because of their close relationship, she tried to go to the end with him. Joseph said Taylor approached him for an alliance with Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner. He claimed he turned her down.

The rest of Dyre Fest returned and told Taylor that Joseph had betrayed her. Some of their information was true, while other information was lies. Taylor was very upset about this when her pitch to Joseph was revealed publicly. She cried and wondered why Joseph would do this to her game.

