‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Lies to Brittany About Monte, ‘I’m Actually Really F*cking Pissed’

Big Brother 24 already had one showmance crash and burn. It looks like we might get another one with Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale. But it’s risky, and Taylor is lying to her closest ally about it.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Sept. 14, 2022.]

Taylor and Monte kissed on ‘Big Brother 24’ live feeds

This week Monte is Head of Household. Brittany Hoopes won Power of Veto and used it on herself, and Monte put Taylor on the block to replace her. Taylor should be safe since she made a final three deal with Monte and Matt “Turner.”

Brittany suspected Taylor was getting close to them. But she doesn’t know how close. On Sept. 13, Monte and Taylor woke up in bed together and were kissing.

No one noticed, and Taylor told Monte no one could know about it. The next day they fell asleep together in the HOH room again. Meanwhile, Brittany has been making plans with Alyssa Snider on how to possibly keep her in the house instead of Taylor.

Taylor lies to Brittany about her second night with Monte

On Sept. 14, Taylor woke up in bed with Monte in the HOH room. No one noticed, but Brittany felt like Taylor was spending so much time with Monte and Turner. They finally talked later in bed about Monte.

“No, he was nice last night. I was like really upset with him,” Taylor claimed. “It just came out of nowhere.”

Taylor recognized there were only so many options for the block, but she claimed she was “frustrated” with him. “It is nothing different from what I said earlier,” she said. “But yesterday I was just mad about it. I was actually mad about it yesterday. And there’s been so much in this game that I have not actually expressed emotion over. I’ve just been ‘You know how I should feel about this. You know how I feel about this.’ But I’ve swallowed a lot. And I’m glad that I’m close enough with him where I can go to him and be like, ‘I’m actually really f*cking pissed at you, and we can hash it out.’”

She then said they didn’t hash it out, but she vented to him. Brittany revealed she knows Turner and Monte made a deal because of Alyssa. She recognized that she hid information from Monte, but she was frustrated he acted like she was the only one acting untrustworthy.

Will Taylor get blindsided?

Last night, Alyssa pushed for Turner to tell the truth, if he’ll vote her out. He denied his plan. She then said if he blindsides her, then they won’t be friends anymore.

Turner later talked about this conversation with Monte. He admitted it made him want to vote out Alyssa more and was annoyed. So it looks like Monte and Turner are focused on keeping Taylor. But next week, Brittany will have to fight to win something to stay.

