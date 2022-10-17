‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Says Her Mom ‘Almost Got Into a Fight’ With Terrance

Big Brother 24 champ Taylor Hale never really saw eye-to-eye with Terrance Higgins while they competed together. He also made several rude remarks about her behind her back throughout the season. Therefore, when he tried to introduce himself to Taylor’s mom, she refused to talk to him.

Taylor Hale says her mom nearly got into a fight with Terrance Higgins

A couple of weeks after Taylor Hale made history by becoming the first Black female winner and first to win America’s Favorite Houseguest as well, she appeared on the podcast Your Reality Recaps to discuss the season.

When talking about the bullying she experienced on the show, Taylor shouted out her mother.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Brittany Regrets Not Defending Taylor During Daniel Blow-Up

The reigning champ plans to reward her mom with a long vacation as she had to hear all the unnecessary negative comments about her daughter as Taylor still competed. According to the Michigan native, her mom nearly got into a fight with Terrance Higgins at the finale.

When he attempted to introduce himself, Taylor claimed her mom immediately shut him down by telling him to “take a stroll.” While Taylor was in the house, her mother encouraged fans to post clips of Terrance’s behavior on social media platforms to “unite against bullying, misogyny, and hate.”

Terrance Higgins has said negative things about Taylor during ‘Big Brother 24’

From the beginning of Big Brother 24, Terrance sided with Daniel Durston and Nicole Layog, who weren’t the biggest fans of Taylor. Although the two got nominated the most, they never worked together.

During Week 8, Kyle Capener was backdoored when Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes exposed that he pitched them an all-white alliance under the assumption that the houseguests of color were working together.

One thing you can count on is that #BBTerrance follows through. Catch an all-new #BB24 tonight at 8/7c on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/BpdLUmMWzz — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 21, 2022

Despite the reveal, Terrance thought Kyle should stay in the house, claiming he learned his lesson over Taylor. A week later, Michael nominated Terrance, upsetting him. Terrance began threatening to poison the jury against him and accused him of conveniently waiting to expose Kyle until it benefited him. He took his case to Taylor, wanting her to turn on him.

When she showed signs of hesitancy, he trashed her to Monte Taylor. The Chicago-based DJ claimed she had no real friends and said she couldn’t make genuine friendships due to her experience in the pageant industry.

Houseguests accused of bullying Taylor from the beginning of ‘Big Brother 24’

The mistreatment of Taylor started within the first couple of days of the season. Paloma Aguilar believed that Taylor preferred hanging out with the guys, deeming her not a “girls’ girl.”

Therefore, she allied with nearly all the female houseguests, excluding Taylor and Nicole, and wanted to target the former first. Her opportunity came when Taylor tried to warn Monte that Paloma eventually planned to turn on the guys.

He didn’t believe the Michigan native and blew it up, ultimately painting a target on Taylor’s back. Thinking she would exit the competition first, the other houseguests shunned her and rudely talked about her.

The behavior got so bad that fans and alums tweeted about it and begged CBS to intervene. Production appeared to speak with the cast, which seemed to help because Matt “Turner” and Joseph Abdin brought her into an alliance, The Leftovers, after noticing the treatment and feeling that she wasn’t given a chance.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Terrance Thinks Kyle ‘Learned His Lesson’ and Should Stay