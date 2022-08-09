‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Plans a Sassy Goodbye Message for Daniel

Big Brother 24 turned messy really fast. That’s because Daniel Durston made a big speech to point out Taylor Hale as the house target. Now she’s getting her own moment to say goodbye to him.

[SPOILER ALERT: Major spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Aug. 8, 2022.]

Daniel Durston’s game is in danger on ‘Big Brother 24’

Last week, The Leftovers considered changing their backdoor plan. Monte Taylor told Daniel not to use the Power of Veto because the votes aren’t there to keep Nicole Layog. They thought Monte was lying and used it anyway. Nicole was evicted.

Taylor made sure to point out Nicole’s mistake on eviction night. “Nicole, to quote a Big Brother super fan, Rihanna, ‘You look so dumb right now,’” she said. “Choosing me as your Festie Bestie you thought was your security blanket. But here you are. Both of us sitting on the chopping block because your closest ally in the house, who thought you would still be safe.”

Daniel made his feelings about the eviction clear to the rest of the house. He also was confident he’d be the next one leaving.

Taylor hinted at her goodbye message for Daniel on ‘Big Brother 24’

On Aug. 8, The Leftovers secretly met in the HOH room to plan. The conversation took a turn to their last messages to Daniel after his eviction.

“Glad Daniel is going home this week because my goodbye message is gonna be so fun,” Michael Bruner said. “Oh wait, wait, wait,” Taylor said. “No, I’m gonna tell him his wish came true. He won’t have to talk to me until finale night.”

The rest of The Leftovers started laughing and somewhat clapping at this. “Not even in jury,” someone added, and she agreed.

This is in reference to Daniel’s big blow-up on Taylor earlier this season. He accused her of being the cause of Paloma Aguilar’s self-eviction, then told her not to speak to him again until finale night. At first, Taylor thought he was joking, so she joked he was taking her to the final two. But then she realized he was very serious.

Daniel already got a taste of his own medicine

The live feeds already revealed Michael used Daniel’s own words against him at the veto ceremony. He planned to quote the Elvis impersonator’s words when he nominated Taylor in the first week.

“It has come to my attention, though, that you’ve been rubbing the house the wrong way a little bit,” Daniel said. “And what’s good for the house is good for my long-term game. So you’re in the position now where you can rally for votes and maybe even apologize for some things you’ve said in this house.”

