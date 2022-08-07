‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Revealed Her Crush on Joseph and Fans Are Living for It

Many fans have wanted another showmance to form in Big Brother 24 outside Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener and think they’ve started seeing sparks between Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin. She has since revealed her crush on the 25-year-old lawyer.

Taylor Hale revealed her crush on Joseph Abdin

Following the Power of Veto competition, Leftover allies Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale joked with each other in the kitchen.

After he walked out, she continued laughing before telling herself, “stop it.” Final three partner Brittany Hoopes entered the kitchen, and Taylor asked her to tell her to drop her “crush.” Once she figured out the Michigan-based stylist was crushing on Joseph, she offered to be her “wing woman.”

Will #BBJoseph be able to keep his game fair and focused???#BB24 pic.twitter.com/qNxpE3S4s7 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 11, 2022

However, Taylor still wanted Brittany to tell her she couldn’t have feelings. Joseph re-entered the kitchen, promptly ending the talk. The two were joking about pretending to get into a showmance a few days ago.

When discussing sleeping arrangements, Joseph suggested asking Jasmine Davis to relocate. However, he thinks she’ll accuse him of only wanting to “get close” with Taylor. Therefore, the lawyer suggested they should just kiss. Taylor shut it down at the time, claiming, “I don’t want to cause problems.”

Joseph and Taylor are aligned in The Leftovers

During Week 3 of Big Brother 24, Joseph Abdin and then-Head of Household Matt “Turner” wanted to get revenge for Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli’s blindside.

Speaking with allies Kyle Capener and Monte Taylor, the group figured out Ameerah Jones was behind it and turned on her, considering her a likely threat to win. They pulled in nominees Michael Bruener and Brittany, and Taylor, who was on an island at the time.

They agreed Taylor hadn’t had a chance to compete yet and thought she was being mistreated, so they approached her to complete the group. Joseph has apologized to Taylor for not having her back earlier but promised that she now has friends in the house and an alliance who will protect her.

Consisting of seven people, they have had power since forming and have orchestrated two back-to-back blindsides. Many fans are rooting for The Leftovers and have since warmed up to Joseph. They started hoping the two would get into a showmance and got excited when Taylor finally revealed her crush. Several Live Feed viewers believe Joseph likes Taylor as well and joked about faking a showmance to hide his true feelings.

Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener are the only showmance in ‘Big Brother 24’

So far, Alyssa Snider and Kyle are the only Houseguests who have formed a showmance. The pair hit it off during Week 2 when he emotionally thanked her for her friendship.

Even though he resisted getting into a showmance, knowing it would affect his game, the two continued spending a lot of time together. She frequently asked him about hooking up in the house, but he didn’t want to, pointing to his religious past as a reason.

However, they eventually gave in and kissed each other, solidifying their showmance. Although Alyssa has given Kyle game information, including Ameerah’s involvement in an all-girls alliance which ultimately led to her backdoor, he hasn’t and remains loyal to The Leftovers.

She knows he has allegiances elsewhere because he didn’t tell her about the Ameerah blindside. On the other hand, Alyssa doesn’t have many strong connections outside of her relationships with Indy Santos and Jasmine. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

