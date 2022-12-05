‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Reveals What ‘Really Locked It’ in That Joseph Didn’t Betray Her

Big Brother is usually a game of betrayal. But Taylor Hale was tricked into thinking her closest friend went out of his way to betray her. The winner revealed when she realized that wasn’t true.

Why did Taylor Hale think Joseph Abdin betrayed her on ‘Big Brother 24’?

Taylor and Joseph Abdin became close friends in the house. They were part of The Leftovers alliance but were separated in the split house twist.

Joseph was targeted outside and voted out. He left without saying goodbye to the houseguests inside. Taylor was inside and devastated when the cast reunited to find out Joseph was evicted.

Some of the houseguests from Dyre Fest lied about Joseph betraying her. He did talk about Taylor pitching a smaller alliance with him, but it didn’t go beyond what others claimed.

Alyssa Snider was one of those people, and she addressed this after her eviction. “At the end of the day, Joseph did betray her,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “He said a lot of things, in Dyre Fest, about a lot of people. I was very hurt and confused going into the house. And I think going back in the house and me being the last person that Taylor talked to or pulled aside, I was very hurt. So I over-exaggerated a lot of things that happened out there.”

How Taylor figured out Joseph stayed loyal

Fans were upset to see houseguests put doubt in Taylor’s head about Joseph. In a Reddit AMA, Taylor answered when she realized Joseph didn’t turn on her.

“The first interview with Sharon is what really locked it in for me. And the private message Joseph sent me on the group zoom call after the finale ended,” she answered.

Another fan asked about her reaction when Joseph voted for her to win. “I was beaming,” the winner wrote. “Mind you I was still operating under the assumption that he betrayed me in that moment. When he said those words, I knew he never was the person I was led to believe he became at dyre fest. Less game show, more social game. The games are fun and people work so hard to put them together, but to understand the dynamics you have to see people who are not making the flashiest moves or dominating with the most earned power (comp wins).”

The interview that helped clear Joseph

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin | Photo: CBS

Taylor’s comment referenced an interview she did with Sharon Tharpe of Us Weekly. She talked about Joseph’s loyalty.

“I am just very, very happy that Joseph did not actually turn on me,” the winner said. “I’m really happy that I can just explore what’s going on there now without any fear.”

Taylor and Joseph spent more time together after the season. They revealed they officially became a couple in November.

