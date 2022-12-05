‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Reveals the Unexpected Celebrity Who Messaged Her After Her Win

Fans and celebrities were ready to celebrate Taylor Hale when she won Big Brother. Some of that celebration was public, but she revealed an unexpected celebrity who messaged her privately.

Taylor Hale says Big Sean messaged her after winning ‘Big Brother 24’

Taylor’s win made Big Brother history. So it’s not surprising that her win got the attention of people outside the fandom.

A fan asked in a Reddit AMA, “What was the most unexpected celebrity that messaged you after the win?” The winner answered, “Big Sean lol. He just dropped in to show some Detroit respect.”

Someone else commented, “Big Sean being a bb watcher was not something I expected [laughing emoji] love this answer.”

Taylor added, “TBF I don’t think he’s a watcher – we just support our own when Detroiters rise to fame. You make history, you get noticed by the community.” The reality star was embraced by even more people from her community.

‘Big Brother’ has multiple Michigan winners

Houseguests from Michigan stand out in Big Brother. Dan Gheesling from Dearborn won Big Brother 10 and was runner-up on Big Brother 14. Gheesling is considered one of the greatest players of the game.

Big Brother 23 ended with Xavier Prather winning and becoming the first Black male winner of the game. He’s from Kalamazoo. Tiffany Mitchell from the same season was praised for coming up with the strategy for The Cookout that included Prather. She’s from Detroit, like Taylor.

Taylor met with The Cookout after her win. That means her journey came full circle since she started watching Big Brother because of that alliance. She then decided to try to win the prize for herself.

“It is my great pleasure to pass the crown of Big Brother winner to Taylor Hale, the FIRST black female winner in Big Brother history (non-celebrity edition),” Prather tweeted. “MICHIGAN WE UP!!! #bb24.”

Taylor got a shout out from one of her favorite artists

Janet Jackson shows love to Taylor Hale following her historic #BB24 win. pic.twitter.com/0kpCXOXWIa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 28, 2022

Throughout Big Brother 24, Taylor made it known she was a fan of certain musical artists. She quoted Rihanna, who is a fan of the show, in one of her speeches on eviction night.

Taylor also made her love for Janet Jackson known in the Big Brother house. After the season, Taylor shared a picture from the finale listing all the ways her win made history on Instagram. Jackson commented on the post with three heart emojis.