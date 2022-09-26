‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Says Joseph Is the ‘Lover Boy’ She Wants, Monte Was a ‘Connecting Moment’

After a dramatic season, it was only fitting there was some interesting showmance talk in the Big Brother 24 finale. Taylor Hale addressed her relationships with Joseph Abdin and Monte Taylor after winning.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 finale.]

Taylor and Monte addressed their relationship on the ‘Big Brother 24’ finale

There was a segment in the finale where pre-jury houseguests got to talk about the season. Ameerah Jones answered what surprised her the most.

“There were a lot of surprises,” she said. “I think the most recent surprise would be the Monte and Taylor showmance. Only because, you know, at the beginning of the season, they didn’t start off on the right foot. But I am really happy to see that they mended that relationship and that they are in the position that they are today.”

Julie Chen Moonves asked Taylor where things stood between them. “Things are still very early,” she answered. “He’s a very close friend.”

Monte nodded and gave his answer. “I will agree with what Taylor said, and from here on out, I’ll plead the fifth,” he said.

Taylor calls Joseph a ‘lover boy’ after ‘Big Brother 24’

Taylor appeared on the Winner’s Circle with Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore after the finale. They made sure to ask how she felt about Joseph.

“Ameerah, classic Ameerah, she just outed the hell out of me and Monte there,” Taylor said. “I was like, ‘Well damn girl! Come on, now.’ And it was tough because I saw Joseph’s face in that moment, and that was devastating for me because I have such a soft spot for Joseph.”

“And Monte and I had a really great…connecting moment,” she continued. “I don’t know if that’s a long-lasting thing for us. I think we connect and match in some ways and not so much other ways. Where Joseph, he’s the lover boy that I wanted, I’ve been looking for so.”

Levasseur noted that Joseph’s a lawyer. “He’s a lover boy and a lawyer,” Taylor responded. “How can you be mad about that?”

The ‘Big Brother 24’ jury found out about the showmance

Taylor Hale on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

This wasn’t the first time the jury heard about the showmance. Alyssa Snider let it slip that Monte and Taylor were spending more time together.

“I knew Monte wouldn’t ever keep me in a million years,” Alyssa told them. “Taylor slept in Monte’s HOH bed for like three days, and anyway, that’s what–.”

Everyone looked shocked and asked for more information. “I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know,” she claimed while covering her face with her hands.

Joseph was asked to comment. “I mean like that’s, I guess their business or I don’t know,” Joseph said while looking down at the ground. He had a fake showmance with Taylor earlier in the season, then decided to end it.

