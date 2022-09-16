‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Says ‘Sorry, Joseph’ in Monte Showmance Segment

Big Brother 24 had a showmance start and end. But at the final five, there was a new romance. Taylor Hale apologized to Joseph Abdin for making an unexpected connection with another houseguest.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode on Sept. 15, 2022.]

Joseph and Taylor were close on ‘Big Brother 24’

Taylor Hale on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Taylor struggled to make friends at the beginning of the season. But Joseph was one of the first people to give her support. When The Leftovers formed, he made it clear that Taylor was going to be an equal part of the alliance after being mistreated and not just a shield.

Taylor and Joseph flirted and had a fake showmance in their gameplay. But he had ties with someone else outside of the game.

Joseph was evicted during Dyre Fest. Fans got to catch up with him in a jury segment, and it looks like he’s rooting for Taylor to continue without him.

Taylor says ‘sorry Joseph’ in Monte showmance segment

The Sept. 15 episode showed Monte Taylor and Taylor becoming closer. “Listen, here’s the reality, Turner’s in a loving relationship, Brittany’s married, Alyssa had her showmance with Kyle,” Monte said in the diary room. “Process of elimination, I just have to, have to ask Taylor to rub the part of my back that I can not reach to make sure that it’s moisturized.”

He admitted to enjoying the experience. “So Monte’s been a close friend of mine throughout this entire game,” Taylor said in the diary room. “He’s always had a great presence and a really great body. But it’s starting to stand out a little bit more now.”

She said she always thought he was attractive but didn’t know where his intentions were. Monte said he was focused on the game, but they built a connection recently.

Monte and Taylor hung out in his bed, then cuddled and kissed. The personal trainer invited her to “soak in this bear heat” to get warm in bed. The show even played a bear noise.

“It’s the slow burn you wanted, America,” Taylor said in the diary room. “Sorry, Joseph.”

‘Big Brother 24’ fans react to Taylor and Monte’s hookup

Fans had a lot to say about the unexpected hookup on Reddit. “Taylor: I want him for his body,” one fan wrote. “Yes honey lets keep it thay way!”

“I feel so violated” one fan joked.

“Omggggggg this is way more than Kyle and Alyssa,” someone claimed.

“Not the ‘Sorry Joseph,’” one person commented.

“Damn Taylor you forgot Joseph real fast,” a commenter claimed.

“IM UNCOMFORTABLE. NOT THE BEAR,” another fan added.

The episode ended with Taylor winning Head of Household, guaranteeing she’ll be in the finale. Fans will have to wait to see if she’ll put Monte on the block.

