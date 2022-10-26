‘Big Brother 24’: What Taylor’s Birth Chart Might Say About Her Future With Joseph

Big Brother 24 ended with the winner reuniting with the rest of the cast. Taylor Hale got her birth chart read, and it revealed some aspects of the game. But what could it say about her future with Joseph Abdin? Here is everything you need to know.

Taylor and Joseph are taking things slow after ‘Big Brother 24’

Taylor and Joseph formed a strong friendship in the Big Brother house. They even had a fake showmance in hopes of benefiting their game.

But fans kept wondering if any part of that showmance was real. And if they’ll date after the season.

They spent a lot of time together after the finale. They made it known they’re open to something romantic in the future, but want to take things slow. Taylor said she already chose Joseph to go on the cruise that she won as part of America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Taylor’s birth chart reveals her husband shares some traits with Joseph

Taylor and Joseph are taking things slow. But fans who are rooting for them might be thrilled about her birth chart reading. The Big Brother winner sat down with Nerdtainment, and they talked about who she’ll marry.

Jupiter could represent Taylor’s husband, and based on that being in Sagittarius, he could be a “man of the world.” This might mean someone of a different nationality or country. He also might be a guru or interested in higher education.

“Is this the chart, or are we just, uh,” Taylor asked. The hosts assured her it was in her chart. They also mentioned it being Sagittarius means it could be a fire sign. “Not the fire sign part,” she laughed. “Crazy!”

Joseph is of a different ethnicity than Taylor, with an immigrant parent. He’s a Leo and continued his education to be a lawyer.

Taylor has a harder placement for love

Taylor Hale of 'Big Brother 24'

The chart reading later talked about Taylor’s Venus, which is in Scorpio. This means she wants only deep, passionate connections. Once she finds it, she’s committed. She also could be attracted to jealousy.

“I think that’s more like it,” Taylor said. “I don’t like jealous guys, and of course, I would rather be with a person who doesn’t get jealous ever. But there is something kinda hot about a little bit, a little bit.” Venus also represents values, so the Scorpio energy is valuable to Taylor.

Taylor also attracts intense partners that lead to transformative experiences. “That’s so exciting,” the reality star said. The fact that this is in the fifth house means she’ll date before settling down. So it doesn’t look like marriage isn’t immediately on the horizon for Taylor.

