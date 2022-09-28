‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor’s ‘Heart Is Full’ After Joseph Met This Alum

Big Brother 24 reminded some fans of previous houseguests. Taylor Hale revealed Joseph Abdin met a very important alum and said her heart is full from the moment.

Kaysar and Janelle were rooting for Taylor and Joseph on ‘Big Brother 24’

Find yourself a friend who always has your back @JanellePierzinahttps://t.co/BL0d7nm65T pic.twitter.com/Wmp64uFkmi — Kaysar Ridha (@KaysarRidha) October 5, 2021

Taylor had a lot of people rooting for her after the house turned on her. But her closest ally was Joseph, who made it clear their alliance, The Leftovers would protect her.

The cast had to choose Festie Besties this year and share Head of Household wins, and sit on the block with their chosen person. Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha wanted to appear for this twist.

“I feel like my @CBSBigBrother bestie @JanellePierzina and I should definitely be hosting a comp this season. RETWEET and LIKE if you agree #BB24,” Ridha tweeted on Aug. 4.

“We should host a festie bestie comp for sure,” Pierzina agreed. Sadly, it never happened, but Ridha got to meet Joseph.

Taylor’s ‘heart is full’ watching Joseph meet Kaysar

King Kaysar called- said he’s meeting the new alumni soon and asked if I could FaceTime them. I said no. I’m 42 and I’m already in bed. This Big Brother Granny is too old for the post show stuff now. ??? #bb24 — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) September 28, 2022

Taylor shared a video of Joseph meeting Ridha outside on her Instagram Story on Sept. 28. She wrote “My heart is full” and tagged them both. Britni D’Anglelo from Big Brother 23 was also there.

Pierzina tweeted about the interaction. “King Kaysar called- said he’s meeting the new alumni soon and asked if I could FaceTime them. I said no. I’m 42 and I’m already in bed. This Big Brother Granny is too old for the post show stuff now. #bb24,” she wrote.

“I remember one year I went to the wrap party/post show 7 months pregnant. Lol not sure how I even had the energy back then!” she added. Taylor replied, “Okay but call/FT me anytime queen.”

Ridha was cast on Big Brother 6 where he met Pierzina and led the Sovereign Six alliance. He was the first Muslim contestant on the show. He returned to play in two more seasons.

Many Big Brother 24 fans have likened Taylor and Joseph’s friendship to Pierzina and Ridha’s. However, some fans are hoping they become something more than friends.

Taylor called Joseph a lover boy

Taylor appeared on the Winner’s Circle with Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore and addressed her feelings for Joseph. She talked about how Ameerah Jones put her former showmance with Monte Taylor on blast in the finale.

“Ameerah, classic Ameerah, she just outed the hell out of me and Monte there,” Taylor mentioned. “I was like, ‘Well damn girl! Come on, now.’ And it was tough because I saw Joseph’s face in that moment, and that was devastating for me because I have such a soft spot for Joseph.”

“And Monte and I had a really great…connecting moment,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s a long-lasting thing for us. I think we connect and match in some ways and not so much other ways. Where Joseph, he’s the lover boy that I wanted, I’ve been looking for so.”

