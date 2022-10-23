‘Big Brother 24’: Terrance Apologizes to Taylor for ‘Hoe on a Stroll’ Comment

Some of the Big Brother community didn’t like BB24 houseguest Terrance Higgins due to his close ties to Daniel Durston and the mistreatment of the eventual winner and America’s Favorite Houseguest, Taylor Hale. While Terrance apologized for an insensitive comparison he made about the Michigan-based stylist, he also admitted he thought her mistreatment narrative was exaggerated.

Terrance Higgins called Taylor Hale a ‘hoe on a stroll’ during ‘Big Brother 24’

After Nicole Layog’s eviction in Week 4, her allies Daniel Durston, Terrance Higgins, and Jasmine Davis sat in a room together, discussing their next moves.

Jasmine claimed Taylor Hale is “working” the house, to which Terrance commented, “like a hoe on a stroll.” The Mississippi native asked for clarification before agreeing and adding her own comparison, “like a mule to a carrot.”

Many fans didn’t appreciate Terrance comparing Taylor to a hoe, as several fans pointed out that he has a wife and family.

Others called it “hurtful,” while some think it confirmed their beliefs that Terrance takes nearly every opportunity to tear down Taylor. At the time, the eventual winner did want to work with the karaoke DJ, annoying viewers who felt he also unjustly isolated her.

Terrance apologized to Taylor for the insensitive comparison

Almost a month after the finale, Terrance appeared on The Real Late Night podcast for a nearly two-hour interview.

During the conversation, he opened up about incidents in the house caught on the Live Feeds, including him talking about his respect for rapper and podcaster Joe Budden. Additionally, the Chicago native acknowledged the “hoe on a stroll” comment that he felt got exaggerated and taken out of context.

He claimed he only used the expression to describe “movement,” adding he was the actual “hoe on a stroll” of the season when it came to how much he landed on the block.

Terrance apologized for it, claiming he didn’t mean to cause harm with his comments. While the karaoke DJ noted they were playing a game, he also called himself a “very truthful person,” insisting he didn’t have any reason to falsify anything.

Terrance also thinks the mistreatment of Taylor narrative was ‘well overblown’

Although he apologized to Taylor for the insensitive comparison, Terrance admitted he thought the perceived mistreatment of the eventual winner was “well overblown.”

He insisted that “weird” journalists and media members spread that narrative to portray him, “a Black man,” in a certain way. Terrance continued, claiming only clips without the whole conversation are circulating, but people are still running with it.

Additionally, the BB24 houseguest accused the media of ramming it down their throats by “berating” them with questions about it in their exit interviews.

“Let’s stop acting stupid like they weren’t drilling this in our heads,” he added. Throughout his time in the BB house, Terrance has repeatedly talked badly about Taylor behind her back. The Live Feed cameras have caught him calling her a “cancer,” “f***ing stupid,” a “sell-out,” and a “b****.” Big Brother 24 is available to watch on Paramount+.

