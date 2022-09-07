‘Big Brother 24’: Terrance Says Producers Gave ‘Little Hints’ Not to Target Joseph

Big Brother fans always have their theories around production intervening with the game. It probably won’t stop any time soon because Terrance Higgins claimed he got hints about targeting Joseph Abdin.

Why Terrance targeted Joseph in Dyre Fest on ‘Big Brother 24’

Terrance won Head of Household of Dyre Fest a couple of weeks ago. He targeted Joseph from the beginning, but that plan solidified because of Kyle Capener.

Kyle immediately outed The Leftovers alliance to him and claimed Joseph and Monte Taylor were leaders in it. He said they pushed Kyle hard to use the veto to backdoor Alyssa Snider and he refused.

Terrance later revealed to Joseph that Kyle betrayed him. In the end, Kyle and Joseph were on the block, and Joseph was evicted.

Kyle’s victory was short-lived. Once the house merged again, Michael Bruner caught on that his side of the house was trying to backdoor him. After winning the veto, Michael revealed to everyone that Kyle tried to make a white alliance to target Black players.

Terrance says he got ‘little hints’ to keep Joseph in the diary room

On Sept. 6, Monte and Terrance talked about working together with Taylor Hale. Terrance revisited Dyre Fest and how it could’ve gone differently if he knew about Kyle trying to make a white alliance.

“I think [mouthing words] was trying to tell me not to do it,” Terrance told Monte. “Who?” Monte asked him. Terrance sat straight and looked all over the room.

“Oh, really?” Monte said, pointing all over the room. “In your DR?” he asked. Terrance nodded and said, “Little hints.” Monte laughed. “Wasn’t listening,” the bus driver said. “Should have just listened.”

Terrance said everything that happened replayed in his head after Michael and Brittany Hoopes outed Kyle. His main goal is to get revenge for that.

Do producers help houseguests play the game?

Joseph Abdin and Terrance Higgins on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This wouldn’t be the first time a houseguest claimed they got information in the diary room. But are producers trying to tip them off?

Big Brother 23 houseguest Tiffany Mitchell addressed this on Twitter in August. A fan asked, “I feel you but if he’s getting these tips from production and having it told to him directly by brit isn’t making it land, I don’t think he wants to change. #bb24 love you btw.”

Tiffany replied, “As a former houseguest I can not cosign that production is giving anyone tips. It never happened to me.” Whitney Williams from the same season tweeted, “I was about to comment the same thing. It’s funny to me when people speculate when houseguests are receiving tips from production,” she tweeted.

