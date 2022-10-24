‘Big Brother 24’: Terrance Responds to Misogynistic Accusations and Apologized to Brittany

During his nine weeks in Big Brother 24, Terrance Higgins bad-mouthed Taylor Hale repeatedly. For example, he called her a “cancer,” a “sell-out,” a “b****,” and “f***ing stupid” in separate conversations behind her back. Additionally, he discussed Taylor with Monte Taylor several times, in which he would make comments many viewers found misogynistic. During a recent interview, Terrance acknowledged the criticism and apologized to Brittany Hoopes for a different incident.

Terrance Higgins responds to misogynistic accusations

Many Live Feed viewers have felt Terrance Higgins made misogynistic comments throughout his time in the Big Brother house, particularly when talking about eventual winner Taylor Hale.

Additionally, some, including houseguests Jasmine Davis, Brittany Hoopes, and Taylor, felt he condoned domestic violence due to his admiration for rapper and podcaster Joe Budden.

#BBTaylor is HOH certified and unbothered. ? And she's answering your dying questions for HOH Hotseat! #BB24 pic.twitter.com/ILlmLljIpm — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 17, 2022

The Chicago native acknowledged the criticism a month after the finale in a nearly two-hour podcast with The Real Late Night.

He insisted the misogynistic accusations didn’t make sense due to his 20-year career as a karaoke DJ, pointing out he deals with a majority of women there. He also claimed he packs out his rooms and wouldn’t have that many people “rocking” with him if he were a misogynist.

Terrance also said he doesn’t condone domestic violence

Additionally, Terrance clarified he didn’t excuse domestic violence. A conversation that happened off-Live Feeds upset Brittany, who sought advice from Joseph Abdin and Taylor.

It isn’t clear what happened, but fans deduced that Terrance made a comment about domestic violence that upset Brittany as she’s gone through a similar situation.

Therefore, Terrance apologized to the Austin-based hypnotherapist during the interview, adding he didn’t condone it and didn’t intend to give off the vibe that he did.

However, the Chicago native wished she had approached him directly. He claimed that her talking to Taylor and Joseph about it instead “looked opportunistic” because it seemed as though she tried to paint him a certain way to gain sympathy. “That’s not the type of time I’m on,” he added.

Terrance apologized to Taylor for the ‘hoe on a stroll’ comment

Terrance also bad-mouthed Taylor often during his time in the house, bothering fans as they considered it “hurtful” and unnecessary.

For example, replying to Jasmine, who claimed that the eventual winner was “working” the house,” Terrance used the ill-advised comparison, “like a hoe on a stroll.” Jasmine asked for clarification before agreeing with him, adding her own “like a mule to a carrot.”

One thing you can count on is that #BBTerrance follows through. Catch an all-new #BB24 tonight at 8/7c on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/BpdLUmMWzz — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 21, 2022

The conversation happened after Nicole Layog’s Week 4 eviction when Taylor was still willing to work with Terrance. During the interview, Terrance apologized for the comment, although he felt it got exaggerated and taken out of context.

The houseguest insisted he only used the comparison to describe “movement,” adding that he felt like that actual “hoe on a stroll” due to the number of times he landed on the block. He pointed out they were playing a game but also called himself a “very truthful person” who had no reason to lie. Big Brother is available to watch on Paramount+.

