‘Big Brother 24’: Turner Asks Monte About His Showmance With Taylor

Big Brother 24 got a surprise showmance at the end of the season. Matt “Turner” was suspicious and asked Monte Taylor if he was hooking up with Taylor Hale.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Sept. 18, 2022.]

Turner asks Monte about his showmance with Taylor on ‘Big Brother 24’

On Sept. 18, Monte and Turner were in the kitchen. Monte talked about being upset with Taylor and leaving to work out.

“I have a very short tolerance for sh*t like that,” he said. “And then for it to be like something that was done seriously, not like as a joke, playful whatever.” Turner agreed and said it was out of nowhere. The argument seems to be over music because Monte mentioned headphones and then said she wasn’t listening to them, so it seems like she’s on a power trip.

“I just think she gets ahead of herself wanting to be a cold-hearted b-word that,” Monte said. He then claimed there are two sides to Taylor.

“Mind if I asked you a question,” Turner asked.

“Oh yeah, go right ahead,” Monte replied. “And I know what you’re gonna ask.

“Then OK, I don’t even need to ask,” Turner said. “What’s good?”

Monte laughed. Turner made it clear he had no problem with it. The personal trainer claimed he wanted to talk about it before when they were outside.

“Last week, we definitely–I think I caught a strong signal that like she was down,” Monte explained. “And I knew that like the attraction was there, and we acted upon it, you know what I mean. So that was cool. Ever since then like, it’s been cool to sort of both have the HOH room and do that sort of thing.”

Turner said he hasn’t been sure of how often he should visit the HOH room because of this. Monte said he’d like to keep it “under wraps” because he’s a private person.

Monte answers if their relationship will continue after the show

Turner asked if it’ll continue after the show. Monte said “stuff like today” makes him torn on that. He talked to the therapist about his internal conflict of being attracted to Taylor but doesn’t think he’ll be with her for the rest of his life.

“It would take some like very long conversations, some very honest conversations about how I feel she presents herself to people or to me in public,” he claimed. “But then, in private, it’s something completely different.”

Monte also mentioned he just got out of a relationship in February. He said he hadn’t been “single” since then because he’s been in the Big Brother house with 15 other people.

Monte says he’s not a Kyle

Turner asked if this affected their plan for the game. Monte said no. “I don’t want to sound arrogant here, but I’m not Kyle [Capener],” he continued. He claimed he didn’t initiate a hookup with Taylor earlier in the season because he had bigger plans like winning the game.

Turner explained how people in showmances had won Big Brother before. Monte was surprised by that.

He later felt as a “dude,” he’s often criminalized. Monte wondered if he should distance himself from Taylor. Turner said it’s a blessing in disguise that this is almost over. “Thank you,” Monte said.

