‘Big Brother 24’: Turner Confronts Brittany for ‘Not Respectable’ Failed Taylor Blindside

Big Brother 24 didn’t have a successful blindside this week. Brittany Hoopes failed to keep Alyssa Snider in the house, and Matt “Turner” confronted her afterward.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Sept. 15, 2022.]

Why Brittany betrayed Taylor on ‘Big Brother 24’

Matthew Turner, Monte Taylor, Taylor Hale and Brittany Hoopes sit together in the 'Big Brother 24' living room.

Taylor Hale and Brittany have been working together for a long time. But during Monte Taylor’s Head of Household week, that changed.

Brittany and Alyssa were the first nominations. Brittany won the veto and tried to force Monte to reveal his final two deal with Turner. However, he called her out for not being untrustworthy.

Monte put Taylor on the block. Brittany felt like Taylor wasn’t spending enough time with her. So Brittany devised a plan to try to evict Taylor and keep Alyssa. It didn’t work, and Monte broke the tie vote to evict Alyssa.

Turner confronts Brittany for failed blindside

After the live eviction, the houseguests talked about the tied vote. Brittany lied to Taylor and claimed she voted to evict Alyssa. Turner told Taylor that he voted to evict Alyssa.

But Turner also privately confronted Brittany in the bathroom as she washed her hands. “I would just love to know what happened. I wish you would’ve told me, but thoughts?” he asked her.

Brittany took some time before saying, “I don’t really think there’s anything to say.” Turner said, “This is true. Real quick, I know I always say this, separate personal. I’m not mad at all. Get it. Game, but back to talking.”

He said he knew she was going to pitch the vote was him to make him a target. “It’s cool. Not mad. It would make sense. But like, I just didn’t like that you used my friendship with Alyssa as a pitch to do a sympathy vote to get out your friend Taylor. That goal seems slimy, not respectable. Thoughts?”

Brittany simply replied, “Thanks for your comments.” She walked out, and Turner followed. “Yeah, definitely. Thank you, Brittany. Very respectable.”

He then went upstairs to talk to Taylor and Monte. “I’m so pissed right now,” he told them. Turner retold the interaction to them, who laughed. “It just pissed me off,” he said. “Like what the f***? At least you could’ve said something to me. Like you’re obviously gonna try to do all this, pin it on me, and just not saying anything to me? Like what the hell!”

Taylor made her nominations

Taylor is Head of Household and has already made her nominations. She put Turner and Brittany on the block. The split vote gave her a good reason to sit them next to each other.

Turner told Taylor he didn’t mind it as long as Brittany was sitting next to him. So fans will have to wait to see who will win the veto and get the sole vote before the finale.

Taylor hoped to go to the end with Monte and Brittany. But that plan was ruined by a disastrous talk between them last week. However, she is still trying and pitch Monte to take Brittany to the finale with them as their best chance to win.

