‘Big Brother 24’: Even Uber Is Shouting Out Jaylor

Big Brother 24 champ Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin developed feelings for each other in the house but didn’t act on them, partly due to his abrupt eviction. Following the show, the two haven’t left each other’s side, and fans are living for Jaylor. Even Uber is contributing to the Jaylor love.

Uber shouts out ‘Jaylor’ in a recent tweet

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin hit it off near the beginning of Big Brother 24. As part of The Pound, he helped form the Leftovers, which brought in Taylor for protection.

The pair grew closer throughout the competition, especially as they were literally chained to each other as “Skid and Fancy,” and she even confessed to having a crush on him. However, he was eliminated from the house during the Split House twist in Week 7 and exited the competition without the opportunity to say goodbye.

Taylor went on to win the season and left the house to nationwide praise, much different from her experience in the house. Although she had a fling with runner-up Monte Taylor during the finals days, the first female Black winner’s heart still clearly remained with Joseph.

Upon re-entering the real world, they’ve received much adoration, with viewers giving them the couple name Jaylor. Even brands have noticed, speared by her Twitter “showmance” with Lays, and began acknowledging the beloved pair. For example, popular mobility as a service provider, Uber, responded to Joseph’s tweet that shouted out a driver who congratulated Taylor on her historic win. The brand replied, “honored to be of service, Jaylor!” with an emoji of hands making a heart.

Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale on their relationship

Following their time on the show, the two interviewed with Us Weekly, wearing matching blue shirts, where they discussed their budding relationship.

While she acknowledged his willingness to befriend her, even though the house was against her, he noted her “humor” drew him in.

Will #BBJoseph be able to keep his game fair and focused???

When it comes to their future as a couple, Taylor explained she didn’t want to rely on Joseph and intended to take care of herself before jumping into anything serious with him.

However, she added, “I’m not gonna let go of Joseph anytime soon.” The Florida-based lawyer agreed, noting they’re still trying to figure things out outside the game.

Taylor left items in Joseph’s bag

In Big Brother 24 Week 4, Taylor confessed to having a crush on Joseph after the two joked around in the kitchen.

She revealed her feelings to Brittany Hoopes, who volunteered to become her “wing woman.” Taylor and Joseph later faked a showmance, referring to it as a fauxmance, and he suggested they kiss. Even though they claimed it wasn’t real, the two grew closer until his unexpected eviction during Dyre Fest.

The speech that lives rent free in our head…



Still not over Taylor Hale's HISTORIC #BB24 win last night. Congratulations queen! ?

In his exit interview, he admitted not saying goodbye to Taylor upset him and hoped they would reconnect following the show. She was also hurt by his eviction, and Alyssa Snider didn’t make it easier by claiming that Joseph made several rude remarks about her.

Taylor later revealed that she left a Skid and Fancy guitar pick and chocolate bars with love poems in his luggage. While she admitted she might be a “dummy” for leaving the items in his bag, she added, “or maybe not.”

