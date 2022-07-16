‘Big Brother 24’: Week 2 Alliance Map

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Big Brother 24 Head of Household results.]

Paloma Aguilar created several alliances before exiting Big Brother 24 by the end of the first week, only one of which is showing signs of cracking soon. What is the alliance map for Week 2?

The main alliances during ‘Big Brother 24’ are all-girls and all-guys groups

Currently, the biggest alliance in the house is what’s left of Paloma Aguilar’s “Girls’ Girls” with Ameerah Jones, Jasmine Davis, Nicole Layog, Brittany Hoopes, Indy Santos, and Alyssa Snider.

However, Brittany threw allies Alyssa, Paloma, and Ameerah under the bus to Backstage Boss Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, hoping to save herself in the Backstage Twist. It got back to Ameerah, who later called out Brittany about it. Ameerah, Alyssa, and Paloma already teamed up with Kyle Capener, Monte Taylor, and Michael Bruner in a side alliance.

This alliance map tells a deceiving story: Pooch is actually the target this week, as too many houseguests perceive him as a weak player. If he does not win veto, he's set to leave this Thursday. #BB24 #BBLF #BB24AllianceMap pic.twitter.com/pxXweJtkg8 — Dolffica Johnson (@Dolffica) July 16, 2022

Following Paloma’s exit, they replaced her with Nicole, forming Bleep. Ameerah, Jasmine, and Monte have their thing, and Ameerah is involved in another alliance with Terrance Higgins and the “Rogue Rats,” Daniel Durston and Nicole.

The other big group in the house is an all-boys alliance, Oasis, including Joseph Abdin, Matt “Turner,” Kyle, Pooch, Monte, and Daniel. While it’s not official yet, Alyssa, Jasmine, Daniel, Nicole, and Ameerah are interested in working together.

There are also several final two pairs in ‘Big Brother 24’

There are several Final Two pairs in the house, including “The Marrieds” Jasmine and Terrance and the “Blue-Eyed Bash Boys,” Kyle and Pooch.

Kyle also has separate final two deals with Monte and Michael. Monte has one with Joseph, Brittany and Turner have a deal, Turner and Pooch, and Brittany and Michael have formalized final two agreements. Joseph, Monte, Kyle, and Pooch make up another alliance, and Daniel, Turner, and Pooch have formed “Inception.”

Final Two pair Nicole and Daniel, have a bigger group with Brittany, a designated roamer for the duo.

Indy is one of the least connected in the house, with only promises for protection with Joseph and Terrance outside the girls’ alliance. Taylor Hale is on the outs as the only Houseguest with no allies.

Pooch is likely the next to be evicted, even though he’s well protected in the house

Following Paloma’s exit and Daniel’s reign, Jasmine became the next Head of Household, despite apparently injuring her ankle. Although she quickly named Taylor the easy target, Pooch offered himself up.

He volunteered to sit on the block, believing he would assist in her eviction. However, Ameerah pointed out his status as a threat on the block and began planting seeds with Jasmine that she should take the shot at him. After speaking with several Houseguests, it became clear that others wouldn’t mind if Pooch left the house that week.

Even though other players claimed they didn’t care if he got evicted, the assistant football coach was well-positioned in the house. He was a part of the big alliance Oasis, a couple of smaller ones with Joseph, Monte, and Kyle, and another, Inception, with Daniel and Turner.

Additionally, he had two separate final alliances with Kyle and Turner. However, all his allies except Joseph and Turner are aware and on board with the plan. Big Brother 24 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.

