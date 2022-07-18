‘Big Brother 24’: Week 2’s Live Eviction Episode Is Getting a New Time Slot

This week of Big Brother is changing nights. Find out when the live eviction will air and who is in danger of going home.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode on July 17, 2022.]

‘Big Brother 24’ week 2’s eviction episode is on Friday

Big Brother usually airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. But this week’s schedule is changing. Thursday’s eviction episode will air on Friday, July 22, at 8 p.m. EST. The episode will be an hour long. The schedule is changing because the Jan. 6 hearings will air on Thursday night instead.

This is after the plan for the first live eviction changed. Paloma Aguilar left the game due to personal reasons. The Backstage twist was canceled, and all the other houseguests were safe for the week. They competed in a new HOH competition, but fans didn’t get to watch who won in the July 14 episode because the episode ran out of time.

However, the July 17 episode revealed who won and teased the HOH’s plan for nominations and the rest of the week. The next episode should reveal who won Power of Veto.

Who is in danger of going home in week 2?

Jasmine Davis won HOH after spraining her ankle in the first wave of the competition. She’s working closely with most of the other women in the house, including Ameerah Jones, Alyssa Snider, and Indy Santos.

Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli offered himself as a pawn to get Taylor Hale out. “It’s in the best interest of myself and the house to get Taylor out of the game right now,” Pooch explained in the diary room. “And the best way to do that is put myself up as a pawn. Taylor is a really strong competitor. So if Taylor goes on the block, she’ll definitely be playing for the veto. If I go on the block against someone like Brittany, Taylor doesn’t have a chance to win that veto. There’s no point to give her a reason to save herself when we don’t need to.”

The women immediately saw this as a mistake for him and an opportunity to get out Pooch. Jasmine nominated Pooch and Taylor, with both of them thinking they’re pawns. The ladies are hoping Pooch stays on the block to get evicted.

A new ‘Big Brother 24’ twist is coming

Fans didn’t get to see the results of their Backstage votes come to fruition in the first week. But there is another twist coming.

“…we have a new twist coming for the houseguests next week,” Julie Chen Moonves told Us Weekly. “All I can say is [that] the houseguests will have been with each other for a couple of weeks 24/7, and you get to know people. The houseguests will have to have ‘Big Brother bestie.'” The host didn’t reveal when the new twist would start.