‘Big Brother 24’ Week 3 Spoilers: Who Are the Nominees?

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Big Brother 24 Week 3 HOH results and nominations.]

Following the first elimination of Big Brother 24, the remaining 14 Houseguests competed for the Head of Household. Which Festie Besties pair did the HOH nominate for eviction?

Matt’ Turner’ is the ‘Big Brother 24’ Week 3 HOH, and the house is competing in the Festie’s Besties Twist

After the Big Brother 24 Houseguests unanimously voted to evict Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli from the house, they competed in the Head of Household competition. Matt “Turner” won, becoming the HOH for Week 2.

According to their conversations caught on the Live Feeds, the Houseguests are competing in pairs as part of the Festie’s Besties Twist for at least a couple of weeks.

?Mark your calendars!? We will see you Sunday, July 24th at 8/7c on @CBS! #BB24 pic.twitter.com/3ODMEFSqJn — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 21, 2022

They were able to choose their partners and the Poe’s Pack members each made sure to pair up with someone outside of their alliance.

The “besties” include Joseph Abdin and Monte Taylor, Indy Santos and Alyssa Snider, Ameerah Jones and Terrance Higgins, Nicole Layog and Taylor Hale, Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes, and Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener. As the current HOH, Turner picked last, choosing outgoing HOH Jasmine Davis as his partner, who is also safe due to his win.

Turner nominated Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes for eviction

Following his victory, Turner revealed he planned to get revenge for Pooch, his closest ally. Joseph began trying to figure out who planted the seed to blindside his friend to help, and many Houseguests threw Taylor under the bus, wanting to keep her as the primary target.

Even though Joseph wasn’t convinced, Turner went along with it, noting his following two targets include Taylor and Brittany. Many Houseguests have turned on the latter due to her sharing too much information with people outside her alliance.

Jasmine, who revealed she didn’t care if someone from her Girl’s Girls group went home, spoke to her “bestie” and current HOH and encouraged him to nominate Michael and Brittany for eviction. Turner later talked to Kyle and Daniel and revealed his early final two promise with Brittany but insisted he only agreed to it because he felt pressured.

During that conversation, Daniel suggested Turner nominate Michael and Brittany but backdoor Taylor. The HOH agreed, adding that Brittany would become the primary target if Taylor saved herself. Michael correctly sniffed out he would likely hit the block that week and explained to Brittany that they could convince Taylor to use the Power of Veto on them if she won. Following the plan, Turner nominated Michael and Brittany for eviction.

Pooch is the second Houseguest to exit ‘Big Brother 24’

After Paloma Aguilar quit the competition for mental health reasons, Taylor, who surely would have gotten evicted during Week 1, remained the target in the house.

Then-Head of Household, Jasmine almost immediately tossed her name out as the plan until Pooch offered himself as a pawn. The Houseguests jumped at the opportunity to blindside someone they considered a threat, realizing they might not have another chance to get him out of the house.

How are we feeling about our newest showmance??#BB24 pic.twitter.com/eRATY26GNj — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 21, 2022

Ameerah seemingly masterminded the plan as she ran it by Alyssa before they both took it to Jasmine, who agreed to it after several players promised they would vote to evict Pooch.

Ultimately, even Pooch’s allies, including Joseph and Turner, saw the writing on the wall and turned on their friend, voting with the house to evict him. Big Brother 24 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.

