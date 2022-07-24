‘Big Brother 24’ Week 3 Spoilers: Who Won Power of Veto?

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Big Brother 23 Week 3 Head of Household result, nominations, and Power of Veto.]

For Big Brother 24 Week 3, the Houseguests must navigate the newly implemented Festie Besties’ Twist. After the Head of Household made their nominations, a revelation likely changed the target. Who won the Power of Veto?

Joseph Abdin wants to change the target to Ameerah Jones following nominations

Following Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli’s unanimous eviction, his closest ally Matt “Turner,” won Head of Household and wanted revenge.

Several Houseguests threw Taylor Hale under the bus as the mastermind, but Joseph Abdin, another of Pooch’s allies, didn’t believe it.

After nominations, Joseph spoke to Kyle Capener, Monte Taylor, and Turner and explained that the person who flipped the votes to keep Taylor, who everyone claims they want out, over Pooch is dangerous.

The guys then began discussing Ameerah Johnes, who masterminded the Pooch eviction, referring to her as a “machine” who has previously discussed doing anything to win. Joseph named her a threat to win the game and pointed out that the girls took a huge shot last week. On the other hand, they have focused on smaller targets.

Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes won the Power of Veto for ‘Big Brother 24’ Week 3

Additionally, he noted that Pooch revealed his targets to Ameerah, who seemingly shared the information with the people, leading to the flip.

He also pointed out how upset Ameerah got after Turner won, likely because she assumed he would target her after engineering Pooch’s blindside.

Kyle then suggested getting nominees Michael Bruner and Brittany as well as Taylor on board and then backdooring Ameerah, who is paired up with Terrance Higgins due to the Festie Besties’ twist. Even though Kyle doesn’t want to work with Taylor long-term, he perceives her as a number.

For the Power of Veto competition, the HOH Turner and his “bestie,” Jasmine Davis, couldn’t participate due to her injury. Therefore, it came down to nominees Michael and Brittany and Taylor and Nicole Layog, who were randomly picked. Michael and Brittany won the POV, giving the former his third straight in a row. The Veto Ceremony hasn’t happened yet, but Turner will likely backdoor Ameerah and Terrance with the former as the target, sparing Taylor another week.

Turner initially planned to backdoor Taylor Hale

After Turner’s HOH win, he and Joseph made it clear they were looking for the person responsible for ally Pooch’s eviction.

The Houseguests were all too willing to name Taylor as the culprit, but Joseph didn’t believe it and continued to press. However, Turner seemingly gave in before the Nomination Ceremony, explaining he planned to nominate Michael and Brittany with the intent to backdoor Taylor.

If Taylor won, Turner wanted to turn on Brittany, with whom he made a Final Two deal early in the competition, because he reportedly felt pressured.

But, many Houseguests want her out of the house as they believe she leaks information. Michael correctly sniffed out they would get nominated and planned to convince Taylor to use the Power of Veto on them if she won. Turner ended up sticking to the plan and nominated Michael and Brittany. Big Brother 24 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.

