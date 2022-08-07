‘Big Brother 24’ Week 5 Spoilers: The Leftovers Have Officially Drawn a Line: ‘It’s Us vs. Them’

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Big Brother 24 Head of Household results, nominees, and Power of Veto.]

The Leftovers are still in charge and have been running Big Brother 24 since Week 3, when they formed. Michael Bruner learned information during his one-on-ones that officially drew a line in the house.

Michael Bruner nominated Terrance Higgins, Joseph Abdin, and Monte Taylor

After Nicole Layog “pooched” herself, the remaining Houseguests, still split in Festie Bestie duos, competed in the next Head of Household competition.

Michael Bruner won, which means his partner Brittany Hoopes is also safe, keeping The Leftovers (Joseph Abdin, Matt “Turner,” Monte Taylor, Kyle Capener, Taylor Hale, Brittany, and Michael) in charge for a third week in a row.

With limited options and not wanting to put up Taylor again, Michael nominated the trio of Terrance Higgins, Joseph, and Monte, hoping they would win the Power of Veto if target Daniel Durston were selected to play.

Taylor, Brittany, and Michael, who have agreed to a final three, discussed their options after nominations, and Taylor admitted that she preferred Indy Santos going home. She continued, noting that Indy leaving is best for their game but should target Alyssa Snider if they’re looking out for the Leftovers.

Michael won his fourth Power of Veto during ‘Big Brother 24’

Additionally, Taylor pointed out they should consider keeping Daniel for another week, believing he might vote fairly as a juror.

Including the HOH, his Bestie Brittany, and the nominees, Jasmine Davis and Turner were the other pair selected to play for the Veto. After the pick, Michael told Kyle he wanted to win POV as he thinks it will give them the “most options” moving forward.

The HOH won his fourth Veto, tying the record and giving him and Brittany all the power for the week. Talking to Joseph and Monte after the competition, Michael noted that Terrance wanted him to win and thinks he has a plan.

In his one-on-one with Jasmine, she pitched Monte, pointing out his high threat status. She went on to name Alyssa, Indy, and Daniel as Houseguests would vote him out, alerting Michael. He wondered how she already knew they would vote together, believing it solidified his concerns that the other side of the house began working together.

The Leftovers have drawn a line in the house

Terrance also pitched Monte, using the same logic as Jasmine, making Michael believe the two previously discussed it.

However, the HOH seemingly isn’t considering it as he called blindsiding Monte a “flashy” move, not a smart one. Michael later shared his findings with the rest of his Leftover allies, and Joseph declared it’s officially “us versus them.”

The other side of the house consists of Jasmine, Terrance, Indy, Daniel, and Alyssa; they aren’t a solidified alliance. However, they will likely attempt to pull Brittany and Taylor (Leftover members) in for votes.

As Michael will probably use the Veto to backdoor Daniel, the group might try to save him by flipping on Kyle, his Bestie, who will get on the block next to him. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

